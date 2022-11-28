ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Farmer Joe’s in Cape Coral reopens for first time since Ian

It was a celebration for shoppers on Thursday as one of the hottest shops in Cape Coral opened its doors again, months after Ian destroyed the roof and closed its doors. Shoppers could not wait to get back into Farmer Joe’s. The building suffered serious roof damage during the hurricane, forcing them to shut down for repairs just a few months after its grand opening.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Season of Savings: Shop for less at Habitat for Humanity ReStores

Recovering from Hurricane Ian and record-high inflation have combined to create tight budgets for Southwest Florida families, but shopping at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores can help stretch those budgets and give back to the community at large. Pre-loved holiday decor, used exercise equipment and previously owned clean furniture at...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats

It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Architect rethinks how to build safe coastal homes in SWFL after Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have wondered if homes along the coast should even be rebuilt. But one architect believes people will want to live with ocean views no matter what, and that it’s possible to have them if built correctly. Architect Joyce Owens is renowned for...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Poinsettia Christmas tree to return to Fort Myers Beach

A holiday staple is starting to take shape on Fort Myers Beach. The community is taking on the task of building the poinsettia tree in the middle of the debris in Times Square. It hurts Lindsey McDermott to see Fort Myers Beach after Ian. “This is very emotional and a...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida

481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday

Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it. Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hide-N-Seek Santa returns to Cape Coral

Secret Santa with a twist is back in Southwest Florida. Cape Coral’s Hide-N-Seek Santa is back again for the second year in a row with the hope of bringing the community closer together. It is hide-and-seek, holiday style. Santa’s helpers in Cape Coral are hiding new, unwrapped gifts around...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WKRG News 5

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Looking back on the upheaval of 2022 in Southwest Florida

Any retrospective about how Southwest Florida fared in 2022 must be cut into two parts—before and after Hurricane Ian. On the 271st day of the year, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian’s destructive force of 155 mph winds and 6 to 15 feet of storm surge devastated the coastal region. As of this writing, there have been 130 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in Florida, including 61 in Lee County, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report—making it the state’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida

Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
NAPLES, FL

