4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County church sells Christmas trees to support the community
Decking the halls while giving back to the community, a local church is helping you get into the holiday spirit while helping those in need. Parkway Life Church is hosted its fourth annual “Buy a tree, Change a life” event. People were in the giving spirit this year....
WINKNEWS.com
The factors that may be increasing insurance rates for Florida condo associations
It is a period of insurance insanity. Beyond all the people trying to collect money for Hurricane Ian’s damage, some people are getting next year’s bill. One Southwest Florida condo complex saw a nearly 400% rate increase. “We were told by our homeowner’s association that our rates would...
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s in Cape Coral reopens for first time since Ian
It was a celebration for shoppers on Thursday as one of the hottest shops in Cape Coral opened its doors again, months after Ian destroyed the roof and closed its doors. Shoppers could not wait to get back into Farmer Joe’s. The building suffered serious roof damage during the hurricane, forcing them to shut down for repairs just a few months after its grand opening.
WINKNEWS.com
Season of Savings: Shop for less at Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Recovering from Hurricane Ian and record-high inflation have combined to create tight budgets for Southwest Florida families, but shopping at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores can help stretch those budgets and give back to the community at large. Pre-loved holiday decor, used exercise equipment and previously owned clean furniture at...
WINKNEWS.com
New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats
It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
2 Florida women cash in $3M from winning Publix scratch-off tickets
Two lucky Florida Lottery players are going home with a combined $3 million dollars in prizes after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
WINKNEWS.com
Architect rethinks how to build safe coastal homes in SWFL after Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have wondered if homes along the coast should even be rebuilt. But one architect believes people will want to live with ocean views no matter what, and that it’s possible to have them if built correctly. Architect Joyce Owens is renowned for...
WINKNEWS.com
Poinsettia Christmas tree to return to Fort Myers Beach
A holiday staple is starting to take shape on Fort Myers Beach. The community is taking on the task of building the poinsettia tree in the middle of the debris in Times Square. It hurts Lindsey McDermott to see Fort Myers Beach after Ian. “This is very emotional and a...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida
481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Cape Coral completes first round of hurricane debris collection
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Cape Coral has collected the first round of hurricane debris on all city streets. Now, the city says it’s on track to finish the second round of collection by the end of this month. All hurricane debris is expected to be collected by the middle of Jan.
WINKNEWS.com
How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday
Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it. Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Hide-N-Seek Santa returns to Cape Coral
Secret Santa with a twist is back in Southwest Florida. Cape Coral’s Hide-N-Seek Santa is back again for the second year in a row with the hope of bringing the community closer together. It is hide-and-seek, holiday style. Santa’s helpers in Cape Coral are hiding new, unwrapped gifts around...
Downtown Fort Myers post office looking forward to reopening in February after many delays
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The downtown Fort Myers post office has been turned into a homeless camp after it was ravaged by Hurricane Ian and set vacant for two months. The U.S. government plans to take it back just after the busy holiday season. The holidays are always a...
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
gulfshorebusiness.com
Looking back on the upheaval of 2022 in Southwest Florida
Any retrospective about how Southwest Florida fared in 2022 must be cut into two parts—before and after Hurricane Ian. On the 271st day of the year, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian’s destructive force of 155 mph winds and 6 to 15 feet of storm surge devastated the coastal region. As of this writing, there have been 130 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in Florida, including 61 in Lee County, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report—making it the state’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
Invasive ‘monster lizard’ infesting Cape Coral backyard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An invasive lizard known as a Nile Monitor is taking over a backyard in Cape Coral. A six-foot-long Nile Monitor was spotted at a home off of Skyline Boulevard in Southwest Cape Coral. Just a little bit later, the same person found another one, this time a baby.
WINKNEWS.com
Boots on the Sand benefit concert raises money for the victims of Hurricane Ian
Some big-name celebrities played for a sold-out crowd Thursday night at Hertz Arena, and it was all to help victims of Hurricane Ian. People showed up in force to support their neighbors who are still hurting after the hurricane. “We thought about our friends down here. We thought about our...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
