The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

Guitar World Magazine
Quick! These 8 Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Cyber Monday
Save even more on these brilliant-value guitars in Thomann’s Cyber Week sale – electrics, acoustics, and bass included. Already well-known for top specs and superb playability at bargain prices, Thomann’s Harley Benton range has seen even bigger price cuts for Cyber Monday as part of their massive Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab). Praised for their excellent value for money, there’s a guitar for everyone in this super sale.
Guitar World Magazine
On the first day of Christmas, Fender gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Strat, Tele, Jazz and P-basses
Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software
Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
The bass remains the same: How they made the Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass identical to the Led Zeppelin legend’s actual bass
JPJ’s long-serving guitar tech, Hugh Manson, on the making of his high-profile signature model. As a founder member of one of the most enduring rock bands in history, John Paul Jones needs little in the way of introduction as a bona fide bass guitar hero. His superstardom with Led Zep in the 70s inspired a generation, and his 2009 return to rock’s top table with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in Them Crooked Vultures only underlined his standing as one of the all-time greats.
Guitar World Magazine
Looking for a beginner electric guitar? You won't go wrong with these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Save up to $130 on stellar, easy-playing models from Squier, Epiphone, EVH, Gretsch, Donner and more. Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and the Cyber Monday guitar deals are already coming fast and furious. Many of the best deals we're seeing are on electric guitars, particularly beginner electric guitars.
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Guitar World Magazine
Every guitarist needs a practice amp – and now's the time to get yours with these mouth-watering Cyber Monday deals
It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right – it's Cyber Monday. That means if you're in the market for a sweet, sweet new piece of music gear, now's the time to add it to your rig. That said, with the abundance of killer Cyber Monday guitar...
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
musictimes.com
Glorilla Makes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Usher's 'Love In This Club' Lyrics
GloRilla is making the most of her "F.N.F" banner year. giving her female fan base extremely clear directions to avoid falling in love within the club! Is this a subtle dig at one of Usher's top hit, "Love in this Club?" Or a not-so-subtle one, you might say. A stinging...
Watch as Grammy-winning guitarist Kingfish plays Hendrix so well he would've blown the roof off the Hard Rock Hotel if he wasn't already on it
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram plays Jimi's Red House – on the roof of Hendrix's last-known house
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen, Nita Strauss and the absolute best of 2022 – only in the new Guitar World
Plus! The year's biggest guitar news, best new gear, our picks for guitarist of the year, the future of EVH Gear, Orianthi, Jason Richardson and much more!. Hello again! For the second year in a row, we’re dedicating almost an entire issue to “the year that was.” And so, our January 2023 issue is a full-on celebration of that pair of 24-sided dice we call 2022.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
Guitar World Magazine
You can now find out what pedal brand is most popular in your state
You probably didn’t start your day questioning the pedal-shopping habits of all 50 US states, but thanks to the fine work of Pedal Haven, we can now discuss the finer points of Hawaii’s Universal Audio habit, or New York’s home state love-in with Death By Audio. The...
Guitar World Magazine
The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!
Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch 9-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan play an awe-inspiring medley of 15 clean Tool riffs – on a guitar given to her by Adam Jones
The young musician puts the Gibson Adam Jones Les Paul Standard to good use, stitching together the likes of Lateralus, Descending and 7empest. Earlier this year, when nine-year-old Maya Neelakantan covered Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest, it caught – along with the attention of thousands of viewers – the gaze of the band’s guitarist Adam Jones, who was so impressed he sent the young player his recently revealed signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar solo of 2022?
Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, but this year’s felt especially incendiary. The obvious highlight is Polyphia and Steve Vai’s bridging of shred’s generational divide, but there were exceptional leads from across the genre spectrum. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in...
Guitar World Magazine
These Cyber Monday deals on clip-on tuners make keeping your guitar in tune cheaper than ever
Cyber Monday brings with it a flurry of price cuts on a range of high-ticket guitar gear, but that's not to say the more affordable accessories don't see their tags reduced, too. While hardly the most glamorous musical purchase you'll ever make, you'll soon find yourself in a bit of...
