Proud Liberal !
3d ago
She should be ashamed of herself.. She's fortunate she wasn't sentenced to State prison which is much worse than Federal prison.
GV Wire
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
Suspected Merced baby shooter Daevon Motshwane attacked in court
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of a 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment at the Merced County Superior Court. Motshwane was sitting in the courtroom when another man attacked him from behind. The courtroom was cleared after the incident. […]
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Tulare inmates fatally shot after a disturbance at High Desert State Prison, officials say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two inmates who attempted to stab another incarcerated person were shot by two correctional officers, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) say on Wednesday. Officials with the CDCR say that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10:52 a.m. inmates Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, attacked Anthony Aguilera with […]
GV Wire
Deputies, Officers Fatally Shoot Suspected Truck Thief in Tulare
TULARE — An armed man suspected of stealing a white Chevrolet pickup truck from a Tulare business in the 1200 block of South O Street was fatally shot early Thursday morning by police officers and sheriff’s deputies after he failed to follow officials’ commands, authorities said. The...
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
GV Wire
Nuestra Familia, Norteno Gang Takedown Nets 10 More Guilty Pleas
The guilty pleas from Operation Red Reaper, which targeted the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteno street gang, are piling up at Fresno’s federal courthouse. Ten defendants charged in the 2019 takedown pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
GV Wire
Fresno Felon Doesn’t Learn His Lesson, Gets Nearly 6 Years in Federal Pen
Despite two domestic violence convictions that prohibited him from owning a gun, a 30-year-old Fresno man carried a .38 revolver with him anyway. Now Marquis Leonard Hawkins is headed to federal prison for five years and 10 months after his sentencing Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
thesungazette.com
Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison
VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
KMPH.com
Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Madera officer-involved shooting
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department released a video and the identity of the man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. Police say around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located on the northeast corner of Ellis […]
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
Kings County Sheriff’s looking for truck associated with drive-by shooting
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two drive-by shootings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend killed one person and injured three others. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office believes the two shootings are gang-related and were targeted. The first shooting happened on the 9500 block of Garden Dr. just South of the city of Hanford on Saturday night […]
