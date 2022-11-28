ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Toys for Tots 12-hour Mayor's Challenge kicks off across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Toys for Tots Mayor's Challenge is officially underway. This 12-hour challenge is Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the final push for donations this holiday season. People are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Street sign dedicated to former Louisville councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville community recognized their former councilwoman's legacy by dedicating a street sign in her honor. The unveiling took place Tuesday morning at the corner of Wingfield Lane and Beech Street near Dixie Highway. Former councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge was who the sign was dedicated to....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Christian Academy of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's all come down to this weekend for Christian Academy. "It's a blessing to be here," CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell said. "We're trying to soak it up as we get ready to play." The Centurions entered the year with high expectations to win a state...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fall break will be a full week for JCPS next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting a longer fall break next school year. In fact, they're getting a whole week. The JCPS school board approved the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars this week, and for next year, fall break will be Oct. 2-6. This past fall break was three days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Recent vandalism, thefts at environmental nonprofit in Portland proving costly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit with a mission of fostering green and healthy neighborhoods, continues to be targeted by thieves. The most recent event happened over Thanksgiving weekend with Louisville Grows employees returning to their Portland Avenue headquarters on Monday to find a trail of crime. The organization's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LOOK: Zoneton's Christmas firetruck features the Grinch this year

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department is dazzling the streets once again with its Santa Truck. The department unveiled its lit-up truck for the 2022 Christmas season on Wednesday. It took weeks of planning and nearly 80,000 lights to put together this year's design — which is Grinch-themed....
PIONEER VILLAGE, KY
WLKY.com

Coming to Kentucky: At-home addiction treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Report: UofL football to play Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will reportedly be playing in Boston this bowl season. The Cardinals (7-5) will play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3), according to a report from The Athletic. This content is imported...
LOUISVILLE, KY

