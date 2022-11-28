ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deputies save 14 dogs trapped inside burning camper in Colorado

Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies sprung into action to save 14 dogs from a camper that caught on fire in Clifton, Colorado on Tuesday, November 29. At about 12:40 PM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Clifton Fire Department were dispatched to a camper trailer that had caught on fire in the Murdoch's/Denny's parking lot located near the I-70 Business Loop about 5 miles northeast of Grand Junction.
CLIFTON, CO
westernslopenow.com

Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured

4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Four seriously injured after Monday night crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving four cars and a forklift, according to the police. Police say that the accident was initially caused when two cars slid into a parking lot before they struck...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6

A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Man arrested for Grand Junction stabbing on Nov. 20, 2022

On the afternoon of November 20, Grand Junction police responded to report of an assault at 2824 North Avenue. The reporter claimed to have seen a man bleeding from the neck while walking across North Avenue. Upon arriving to the scene, officers quickly discovered he had been stabbed, He was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater

A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

New water plant planned near Colona

Project 7 Water Authority, which serves 60,000 water users in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties, aims to build a new water treatment facility south of Colona by 2026 that would treat water from Ridgway Reservoir. The organization received a $47,600 grant last month from the Colorado River District for the project, part of its Regional Water Supply and Resiliency Program, intended to help it…
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Staying quiet before the next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?

Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
oandbnews.com

Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County

District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
MESA COUNTY, CO

