Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect who was wanted following the murder of a 16-year-old that took place in Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 19-year-old Darrion Malone was located and arrested on Friday morning. Malone was wanted by...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman wanted for murder of 38-year-old man in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman is wanted following the murder of a 38-year-old man in Akron earlier this week. According to Akron Police, an arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for Suzanne Thomas. The 33-year-old Thomas has been identified as a suspect in the murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall in Akron in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on November 30.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash early Friday morning left a 26-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland police. A release from police said the 26-year-old, driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound on I-90, traveled off the left side colliding with the center wall. After colliding, police...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 71-year-old woman suffers skull fracture in hit-and-run collision; suspect at large

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating following an apparent hit-and-run collision on Cleveland's east side late Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the area around Lee Road and Walden Avenue in the Lee-Miles neighborhood just before 11 p.m., where they met with medics who were tending to an injured 71-year-old woman. According to witnesses, the victim was struck near the crosswalk by a white Chevrolet truck or SUV when the male driver got out to check on her. However, he subsequently got back in the vehicle and fled westbound on Talford Avenue, leaving the woman in the road.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I-90 East reopens in Cleveland after deadly overnight crash

CLEVELAND — I-90 East has reopened to traffic in Cleveland after a portion of the roadway was closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash near West 44th Street. The roadway reopened around 6:40 a.m. Cleveland police, which provided new details shortly before noon, say the crash happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
