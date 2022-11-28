Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach You Would Love To VisitWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
NBC Miami
Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting
Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
WSVN-TV
Driver killed after hitting Metrorail support beam in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and his car destroyed by the impact of a violent wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 71st Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Fire rescue extinguish 3 cars on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars were set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened Saturday morning near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 41st Street. Fire Rescue confirmed three cars were on fire. Authorities have confirmed the flames have been put out. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones hold memorial for high school athlete fatally shot in North Miami-Dade; teen suspect remains locked up
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones gathered at a park in North Miami-Dade to mourn the loss of a high school athlete who, police said, was shot and killed by another teen. Friday night’s candlelight memorial at Sierra Park brought together family, friends and people in the community to...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 14-year-old missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade for almost a month
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing for nearly a month. Damaris Hernandez, 14, was last seen Nov. 4, along Southwest 136th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and...
theshadowleague.com
Gun Culture Gone Wrong | North Miami High School Quarterback Accidentally Shot And Killed By 15-Year-Old
Tragedy hit a North Miami High School football star as quarterback Mekhi Stevenson was shot and killed at home on Tuesday afternoon. What’s shocking is that the accused shooter is 15 years old. North Miami Football Star Mekhi Stevenson Accidentally Gunned Down. Police say the 17-year-old Stevenson, his brother,...
WSVN-TV
7News story about NW Miami-Dade cellphone store theft leads to man’s arrest
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.
WSVN-TV
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 3 ambushing jewelry vendor outside Pompano Beach store, taking off with backpack, luggage
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked men ambushed a jewelry vendor in front of a store in Pompano Beach in broad daylight and took off with valuables, a pricey heist that was caught on surveillance video. The security footage of Tuesday’s robbery captured the victim as he was about...
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
Click10.com
Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger
DAVIE, Fla. – The family of 17-year-old Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 4001 SW 142 Avenue. According to a press release, the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will...
WSVN-TV
Van crashes into sedan, building after attempting to evade police in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami with a vehicle slamming into a building. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of Flagler Street, Thursday morning. “Everybody here, all the customers, everybody rushed over there,” said a...
WSVN-TV
Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
WSVN-TV
Amid tree donations for fundraiser, Key Biscayne church helps another church that fell victim to same broker
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and some 7News viewers are spreading holiday cheer by stepping up to help a South Florida church in need, and that house of worship in turn is paying it forward to another congregation. 7News cameras on Saturday captured Christmas trees under a big...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
WSVN-TV
Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
WSVN-TV
1 SB lane remains closed after crash on Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have reopened all but one southbound lane on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade after a crash led to the closure of the highway in both directions. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach firefighters help Key Biscayne church left without hundreds of Christmas trees ordered for fundraiser
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters have answered a local church’s prayers days after hundreds of Christmas trees that the house of worship ordered for their annual fundraiser never came. Miami Beach firefighters spread some holiday cheer on Friday. 7News cameras captured Victor White, vice president of...
Comments / 1