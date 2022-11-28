Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Guitarists argue the chord Prince Harry is fretting in a new Netflix trailer is, in fact, a complex jazz voicing
UK newspaper The Metro (opens in new tab) has highlighted a recent image of Prince Harry playing guitar saying it suggests that the former Royal “has some practising to do”. The photograph, of Harry sat next to Meghan Markle, guitar in hand, has been released to promote his...
Guitar World Magazine
NOFX's Fat Mike: “You can play bass better with a thin pick. Our job, as bass players, is to play whole notes – not sharp ones – and play them smooth”
The frontman on why a bassist's job in a punk-rock band is to make everyone else sound good, and why a track he wrote for Blink-182 is the “worst song” on NOFX's upcoming record, Double Album. Fat Mike isn’t much of a guitar collector, at least not in...
Guitar World Magazine
Sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke team up for collaborative single
As sons of Thom Yorke and Janick Gers, Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers are both familiar with the blessing and burden that is the big-name rock dad. However, the two artists have something else in common: they have both been quietly and competently making their own fine line in haunting, acoustic-led songs across the past year or so. Now they’ve paired up, and you can hear the results of their first collaboration, Red Skies.
Guitar World Magazine
Wampler debuts $99 Collective Series with Triumph overdrive and Phenom distortion pedals
Based on iconic Boss SD-1 and 5150-style tones, the new range's flagship pedals feature no-nonsense controls that promise to tap into a wealth of high-gain sounds. After taking a brief break following a hectic summer – which saw the releases of the Metaverse multi-delay and TS-style Moxie – Wampler has returned to debut an all-new effects pedal range: the Collective Series.
Prince Harry Hits Out At 'Baseless' Story That Pits 'Him Against His Country'
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told HuffPost that a recent report is "riddled with inaccuracies."
The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?
In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later. With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
Guitar World Magazine
Railhammer aims to bring heavy Smashing Pumpkins tones to all with the launch of Billy Corgan Z-One pickups
Promising fat midrange with a smooth top-end, Corgan’s pickups are the same as those found in his Reverend signature guitar and featured custom etched artwork. Railhammer has released the Billy Corgan Z-One electric guitar pickup, which seeks to channel the tone of heavier Smashing Pumpkins songs. Designed by Joe...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Will Lee and Richard Bona cover Liberty City by Jaco Pastorius in this exclusive clip from the Beneath The Bassline documentary
Jaco Pastorius would have been 71 this week. Watch our exclusive clip as Will Lee, Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Christian McBride, Robert Trujillo, Nik West and Laurence Cottle remember the genius of Jaco. Jaco Pastorius will be forever remembered as arguably the number one bass player of all time. Even...
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Phaser review
One of the great British guitar amp brands, Orange has a practical modern range of pedals including the Fur Coat, Two Stroke, and others. But what is perhaps less well known is the fact that the company had a series of pedals way back in the 1970s – the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan revives 3 of its top-selling – and best-looking – models of recent times in new limited-edition run
A Hybrid II Telecaster and Stratocaster, as well as arguably the tastiest Traditional Jazzmaster of the year, headline Fender Japan's latest sensational drop. Owing to its wild and wacky electric guitars – of which there have been plenty this year alone – Fender Japan seems to be one of the most popular guitar manufacturers currently in operation.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shares the blues lessons he learned from Peter Green
I recently recorded a cover of the Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac track Lazy Poker Blues, for my upcoming album, Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2. Now, I’d like to offer some insight into another musical tribute of mine to the late, great British guitarist. For those who may be unfamiliar with Peter,...
Guitar World Magazine
Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Ram's Head Big Muff review
Ultimately, Dinosaur Jr. fans are going to love this. For everyone else, it’s a fuzz pedal that is more usable than some of the more wooly examples. If it’s re-voiced from EHX’s standard Ram’s Head, then it’s subtle. So, one for the collectors. Why you...
Guitar World Magazine
That 150-year-old Martin acoustic found in the back of a woman’s house has sold to an ex-Fender CEO
The owner, who unearthed the 1870s parlor guitar in her back room, will put the proceeds towards funding her daughter's chemotherapy treatment. In late October, it was reported that an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand had stumbled on a piece of music history, when she unearthed a dusty Martin acoustic guitar from the 1870s in her back room.
Comments / 0