Guitar World Magazine

Sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke team up for collaborative single

As sons of Thom Yorke and Janick Gers, Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers are both familiar with the blessing and burden that is the big-name rock dad. However, the two artists have something else in common: they have both been quietly and competently making their own fine line in haunting, acoustic-led songs across the past year or so. Now they’ve paired up, and you can hear the results of their first collaboration, Red Skies.
Guitar World Magazine

Wampler debuts $99 Collective Series with Triumph overdrive and Phenom distortion pedals

Based on iconic Boss SD-1 and 5150-style tones, the new range's flagship pedals feature no-nonsense controls that promise to tap into a wealth of high-gain sounds. After taking a brief break following a hectic summer – which saw the releases of the Metaverse multi-delay and TS-style Moxie – Wampler has returned to debut an all-new effects pedal range: the Collective Series.
Rolling Stone

The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?

In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later.  With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
Guitar World Magazine

Orange Phaser review

One of the great British guitar amp brands, Orange has a practical modern range of pedals including the Fur Coat, Two Stroke, and others. But what is perhaps less well known is the fact that the company had a series of pedals way back in the 1970s – the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion.
Guitar World Magazine

Fender Japan revives 3 of its top-selling – and best-looking – models of recent times in new limited-edition run

A Hybrid II Telecaster and Stratocaster, as well as arguably the tastiest Traditional Jazzmaster of the year, headline Fender Japan's latest sensational drop. Owing to its wild and wacky electric guitars – of which there have been plenty this year alone – Fender Japan seems to be one of the most popular guitar manufacturers currently in operation.
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Bonamassa shares the blues lessons he learned from Peter Green

I recently recorded a cover of the Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac track Lazy Poker Blues, for my upcoming album, Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2. Now, I’d like to offer some insight into another musical tribute of mine to the late, great British guitarist. For those who may be unfamiliar with Peter,...
Guitar World Magazine

Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Ram's Head Big Muff review

Ultimately, Dinosaur Jr. fans are going to love this. For everyone else, it’s a fuzz pedal that is more usable than some of the more wooly examples. If it’s re-voiced from EHX’s standard Ram’s Head, then it’s subtle. So, one for the collectors. Why you...

