Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throws only $34.48 (Reg. $115!)
This is a great deal on this Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throw!. JCPenney has these Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throws for just $34.48 right now (regularly $115)!. These would make a great gift idea for that friend or family member who is always cold. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid...
Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray Bundle only $7.69 shipped!
This is a great deal on this Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Light Pear Scent Bundle!. Amazon has this Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Light Pear Scent Bundle for just $7.69 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum only $73 shipped!
This has amazing reviews and is a really great deal.
Goshen Lane 60″ Wood Barn Door TV Stand only $99.98 shipped (Reg. $440!)
This is a really great deal. Choose from two colors.
Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets only $33.99 (Reg. $120!)
Zulily has these Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets for just $39.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout making them just $33.99!. Choose from 12 colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee...
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer only $44.99 shipped (Reg. $110!)
If you’re looking for an air fryer, this is a hot deal!. Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer for just $44.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $109.99 and has great reviews. Valid today only, December 1, 2022.
MUK LUKS Leggings only $6.99 + shipping!
Today only, Zulily has these Leggings by MUK LUKS for just $6.99!. Choose from several colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver only $23.99 (Reg. $35!)
This is a great deal on this highly rated Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver!. Amazon has this Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for just $23.99 when you clip the $6 off e-coupon!. This shaver has thousands of five star review and this is the...
Wrangler 4-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set only $73 shipped!
This HOT Cyber Monday Deal is back!! Hurry before they sell out again! {Sponsored by Walmart.}. Walmart has this Wrangler 4-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set for just $73 shipped right now! This was one of the HOTTEST Cyber Monday Deals, so if you missed it, this is a great chance to grab a similar set for the same price!
PJ Sets by Angel Dear for Baby, Toddler and Kids only $11.99!
Zulily has these PJ Sets by Angel Dear for just $11.99 today!. Choose from so many cute designs and colors in sizes Baby through Kids. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Westinghouse 24″ HD Smart Roku TV only $79.99 shipped (Reg. $160!)
Best Buy has this Westinghouse – 24″ HD Smart Roku TV for just $79.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $159.99 and a great deal. Valid today only, December 1, 2022.
Aeropostale Women’s Joggers & Sweatpants only $11.99!
This is a great deal on these Aeropostale Joggers & Sweatpants. Right now, Aeropostale has their Women’s Joggers & Sweatpants on sale for just $11.99!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $25.
Echo Show 8 + Kid’s Echo Show 5 Bundle only $69.99 shipped!
Wow! Hurry and score this HOT deal on this Echo Show Bundle!. Amazon has this Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Smart display with Alexa + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Kids) Bundle on sale for just $69.99 shipped right now!. That’s just $34.99 per device shipped which is...
Save BIG on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer!
Wow! If you’ve been wanting to try the new Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, don’t miss these great ways you can save right now! {Sponsored by Lysol.}. If you’re looking for a laundry solution that can successfully sanitize clothing without using bleach, be sure to check out the new Lysol Laundry Sanitizer — specially formulated to kill 99.9% of bacteria that detergents leave behind (when used as directed).
MKF Collection Tote Sets only $38.24 after Exclusive Discount!
Wow! This is a really great deal on these MKF Collection Tote Sets!. Zulily has these MFK Collection Tote Sets on sale for just $44.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout making them just $38.24. There are lots...
Hot Deals on Little Tikes Toys!
Today only, Amazon is offering hot deals on Little Tikes Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe for just $19.99!. Get this Little Tikes Backyard Barbeque Grillin’ Goodies for just $9.49!. Get this Little Tikes 3-in-1...
Saucony Cohesion 15 Shoes only $35 shipped (Reg. $75!)
Don’t miss this hot deal on these Saucony shoes!. You can get these Saucony Men’s and Women’s Cohesion 15 Shoes for just $35 shipped when you use the promo code RFWAP35 at checkout!. This is a great deal and sizes won’t last long. Valid through December...
Free Almay Mascara at Walgreens!
You can get FREE Almay Mascara at Walgreens this week! Here’s how:. Almay Volume & Conditioning Mascara in Black – $2.49 (Reg $10) Use $3/1 Almay Eye Cosmetics Walgreens Digital Coupon. Free plus overage after coupon. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
Coca-Cola Holiday Happy Hour Instant Win Game (74,836 Winners!)
Play this new Coca-Cola Holiday Happy Hour Instant Win Game for your chance to win gift cards, drinks & popcorn at AMC, and more!. You can play once per day through December 19, 2022. Thanks, Freebie Shark!
Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings only $8.49 after Exclusive Discount!
This is a GREAT deal on these Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings!. Zulily has Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings on sale for as low as $9.99 today! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off making them just $8.49!. There are lots of cute...
