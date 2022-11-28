Read full article on original website
G Wood Pro expands Tantimber distribution through J. Gibson McIlvain Co.
NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the exclusive U.S. partner of Tantimber, a global manufacturer of ThermoWood — Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) — is expanding its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding J. Gibson McIlvain, hardwood and lumber experts and architectural millwork service provider. “We are very excited...
Tractor Supply celebrates 500th Project Fusion store
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply has completed the 500th store in its Project Fusion initiative, a remodel effort designed to create a more contemporary customer experience. To mark the occasion, Tractor Supply will host neighbors at a celebration on Dec. 3 at its store in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.
