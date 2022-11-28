Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved
This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
wabe.org
Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes
Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes

An intimate portrait of the quiet genius who brought the upright bass into the spotlight.
wabe.org
Pandemic erased Atlanta students' progress: report
The pandemic reversed academic gains metro Atlanta students were making, according to a new report from education non-profit Learn4Life. “There are sort of two big takeaways,” said Learn4Life executive director Ken Zeff while speaking about the data at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Thursday. “One is we were making a little bit of progress that got erased by the pandemic. [The] second, and maybe even more substantial takeaway is, we weren’t doing very well before the pandemic.”
wabe.org
Violent crime enforcement could have unintended consequences on Atlanta's nightlife industry
This is Part 2 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. The emergence of Atlanta hip-hop in the ’90s ushered in a new era of nightlife in the city. In the mid-’90s, there was Freaknik. That fizzled out. Up next was Buckhead. “I’ve never seen anything like it...
wabe.org
Vegans and Vegetarians educate and showcase plant-based lifestyle and cuisine at 'Georgia VegFest'
According to the organization Alliance for Science, one in ten Americans say they do not consume meat. The lifestyle change has been increasingly popular in recent years, especially since the release of pro-vegan documentaries such as “What the Health” and “Cowspiracy.” This Sunday, you can learn more about vegetarianism and veganism at the Georgia VegFest at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. To talk more about this celebration of all things plant-based, “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Helene Greenberg, founder and executive director of Triangle Vegfest, one of the festival’s producers.
wabe.org
Atlanta community activists discuss solutions to ending youth violence
Authorities have confirmed that another teen has died in the aftermath of a shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend. Atlanta police have confirmed that Cameron Jackson, 15, has died. He is one of the six people who were shot Saturday night. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene on...
wabe.org
Kennesaw environmental studies student Christian Cave charms and educates audiences
“Pine snakes are some of the most fascinating snakes I’d say we have in the Southeast United States in that they spend a large percentage of their life underground. They’re highly fossorial. They even have a modified scale at the front of their snout called a rostral scale that enables them to dig, so they spend a lot of time just underground,” said Cave. “In the fall time when it’s not too hot but not too cold, you start to see a lot more activity of these snakes, as well as, I believe the babies hatch and so you have a good chance of seeing babies on the surface as well as the adults.”
wabe.org
Atlanta-based artist Amani Brooker paints vividly colorful portraits and dream-like landscapes
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. Amani Brooker is an Atlanta-based painter. She specializes in gouache portraiture, with highly stylized, vividly colorful faces often floating in suspension, their features sometimes underlaid with dream-like landscapes.
wabe.org
What to Do When Someone Dies
What to Do When Someone Dies

Ellie's husband is killed in a car crash. A woman in the car also died. Who was she?.
wabe.org
New GA Tech study on rise in traffic congestion after Atlanta’s former ban on e-scooters
Dr. Omar Asensio, an assistant professor in the School of Public Policy at Georgia Tech, says Atlanta has been a leader in the micromobility movement. On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Asensio talked with program host Rose Scott about a new study that examines traffic data in the aftermath of Atlanta’s 2019 ban on rental e-scooters and e-bikes at night.
