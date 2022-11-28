ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Conversations on gun violence, gang recruitment in wake of Atlantic Station deadly shooting, Warnock versus Walker U.S. Senate race brings more personal attacks

Former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Miller reflects on the recent deadly shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one child dead and several other children injured. Miller joins host Lisa Rayam, and strategists Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson to discuss citywide solutions, youth gun violence and Georgia’s loosened gun legislation.
Condensed runoff timeline is helping fuel Georgia's daily early voting records

Those big daily numbers though aren’t only a sign of voters’ enthusiasm. Georgia’s new voting law condensed the runoff to four weeks. The law left a short window to return an absentee ballot and fewer days for early voting than during the nine-week runoff in 2021. So more people are lining up to vote early, in-person at once, especially in metro Atlanta, where wait times have been an hour or more at some early voting locations.
