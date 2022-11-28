ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

Man returns money to Mason business owner

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

GivingTuesday: A big day for Mid-Michigan nonprofits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GivingTuesday is a big day for nonprofits and an even bigger day for the people they help. Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is building a better future one home at a time. “Right now, there is a housing crisis,” said Carmen Hall, with Habitat for Humanity....
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
JACKSON, MI
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson looking to address homelessness

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson leaders are looking into a new use for an old school. As the weather gets colder in Mid-Michigan, having a warm place to stay is a concern for people without reliable housing. Now, the city of Jackson said it’s looking into turning a vacant school building into a shelter for the city’s homeless population.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. You can donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a drive around the 2-mile racetrack in your personal car.
BROOKLYN, MI
WILX-TV

Visit with reindeer with Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Library members can enjoy a little magic at their local library this holiday season. They can join Capital Area District Libraries for an up-close encounter with special guests from Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm. They can pet, photograph and learn all about these amazing reindeer. After they’re...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can recycle their non-functioning and functioning holiday lights. You can drop holiday lights off in the cart at the entrance of the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) located at 1800 E. State Road. Holiday lights can be dropped off through...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI

