Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need. Trees will be provided free of charge by...
Man returns money to Mason business owner
Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
WILX-TV
GivingTuesday: A big day for Mid-Michigan nonprofits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GivingTuesday is a big day for nonprofits and an even bigger day for the people they help. Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is building a better future one home at a time. “Right now, there is a housing crisis,” said Carmen Hall, with Habitat for Humanity....
WLNS
Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
WILX-TV
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction
For 10 years, a guy they call 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
WILX-TV
Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
WILX-TV
A Lansing resident’s experience helping the homeless and how you can help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are people who may turn their heads when they see a homeless person. Others give money to those who panhandle on the street but the money you give may not always help the person, you’re giving it to. The national alliance to end homelessness...
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson looking to address homelessness
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson leaders are looking into a new use for an old school. As the weather gets colder in Mid-Michigan, having a warm place to stay is a concern for people without reliable housing. Now, the city of Jackson said it’s looking into turning a vacant school building into a shelter for the city’s homeless population.
WILX-TV
Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. You can donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a drive around the 2-mile racetrack in your personal car.
WILX-TV
Visit with reindeer with Capital Area District Libraries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Library members can enjoy a little magic at their local library this holiday season. They can join Capital Area District Libraries for an up-close encounter with special guests from Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm. They can pet, photograph and learn all about these amazing reindeer. After they’re...
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
WILX-TV
City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can recycle their non-functioning and functioning holiday lights. You can drop holiday lights off in the cart at the entrance of the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) located at 1800 E. State Road. Holiday lights can be dropped off through...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
