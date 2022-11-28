ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

Lowndes County single-vehicle crash causes a fire, resulting in multiple I-65 southbound lane closures

By Simone Gibson
 3 days ago

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred on Monday around 12:54 p.m., causing lane closures in Lowndes County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ALEA, after the incident, the tractor-trailer involved in the crash caught on fire, causing southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 149-mile marker in Lowndes County to be blocked.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.

