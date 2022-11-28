Lowndes County single-vehicle crash causes a fire, resulting in multiple I-65 southbound lane closures
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred on Monday around 12:54 p.m., causing lane closures in Lowndes County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ALEA, after the incident, the tractor-trailer involved in the crash caught on fire, causing southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 149-mile marker in Lowndes County to be blocked.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers are on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
