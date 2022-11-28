Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved
This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
wabe.org
Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes
An intimate portrait of the quiet genius who brought the upright bass into the spotlight.
wabe.org
Cirque du Soleil swings back to Atlanta with its production 'KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.'
Cirque du Soleil is back at Atlantic Station through Dec. 24, with the production “KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.” The show was inspired by those cabinets of wonder that were the ancestors of museums and showcases amazing acrobats, contortionists, whimsical performers and marvelous steampunk-inspired props. Artistic director Rachel Lancaster joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with one of the featured performers, Sophie Guay, to talk about the celebrated troupe’s current spectacle.
wabe.org
Atlanta-based artist Amani Brooker paints vividly colorful portraits and dream-like landscapes
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. Amani Brooker is an Atlanta-based painter. She specializes in gouache portraiture, with highly stylized, vividly colorful faces often floating in suspension, their features sometimes underlaid with dream-like landscapes.
wabe.org
Violent crime enforcement could have unintended consequences on Atlanta's nightlife industry
This is Part 2 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. The emergence of Atlanta hip-hop in the ’90s ushered in a new era of nightlife in the city. In the mid-’90s, there was Freaknik. That fizzled out. Up next was Buckhead. “I’ve never seen anything like it...
wabe.org
Pandemic erased Atlanta students' progress: report
The pandemic reversed academic gains metro Atlanta students were making, according to a new report from education non-profit Learn4Life. “There are sort of two big takeaways,” said Learn4Life executive director Ken Zeff while speaking about the data at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Thursday. “One is we were making a little bit of progress that got erased by the pandemic. [The] second, and maybe even more substantial takeaway is, we weren’t doing very well before the pandemic.”
wabe.org
Vegans and Vegetarians educate and showcase plant-based lifestyle and cuisine at 'Georgia VegFest'
According to the organization Alliance for Science, one in ten Americans say they do not consume meat. The lifestyle change has been increasingly popular in recent years, especially since the release of pro-vegan documentaries such as “What the Health” and “Cowspiracy.” This Sunday, you can learn more about vegetarianism and veganism at the Georgia VegFest at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. To talk more about this celebration of all things plant-based, “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Helene Greenberg, founder and executive director of Triangle Vegfest, one of the festival’s producers.
wabe.org
What to Do When Someone Dies
Ellie's husband is killed in a car crash. A woman in the car also died. Who was she?.
wabe.org
Kennesaw environmental studies student Christian Cave charms and educates audiences
“Pine snakes are some of the most fascinating snakes I’d say we have in the Southeast United States in that they spend a large percentage of their life underground. They’re highly fossorial. They even have a modified scale at the front of their snout called a rostral scale that enables them to dig, so they spend a lot of time just underground,” said Cave. “In the fall time when it’s not too hot but not too cold, you start to see a lot more activity of these snakes, as well as, I believe the babies hatch and so you have a good chance of seeing babies on the surface as well as the adults.”
wabe.org
New GA Tech study on rise in traffic congestion after Atlanta’s former ban on e-scooters
Dr. Omar Asensio, an assistant professor in the School of Public Policy at Georgia Tech, says Atlanta has been a leader in the micromobility movement. On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Asensio talked with program host Rose Scott about a new study that examines traffic data in the aftermath of Atlanta’s 2019 ban on rental e-scooters and e-bikes at night.
wabe.org
Atlanta Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant Feedel Bistro honors family traditions while expanding menu options
In 2018, sister and brother Tamar Telahun and Simon Gebru opened the Atlanta restaurant Feedel Bistro. They wanted to celebrate their Ethiopian and Eritrean culture with food inspired by their mother’s recipes. This year, the siblings updated their menu, focusing entirely on vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian options. Telahun and Gebru joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share more about the food traditions celebrated by their family restaurant.
wabe.org
National Retail Federation releases new holiday shopping data; Atlanta community activists respond to youth violence
New leadership and lawmakers for the Georgia General Assembly. WABE politics reporter Rahul Bali discusses the upcoming legislative session. Rose talks to Mark Mathews, the National Retail Federation’s Vice President of Research Development and Industry Analysis, about shopping trends amid the pandemic and skyrocketing inflation. Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha...
wabe.org
Condensed runoff timeline is helping fuel Georgia's daily early voting records
Those big daily numbers though aren’t only a sign of voters’ enthusiasm. Georgia’s new voting law condensed the runoff to four weeks. The law left a short window to return an absentee ballot and fewer days for early voting than during the nine-week runoff in 2021. So more people are lining up to vote early, in-person at once, especially in metro Atlanta, where wait times have been an hour or more at some early voting locations.
wabe.org
Atlanta city councilwoman calls for citywide curfew after 12-year-old boy's shooting death
Authorities say Zyion Charles was shot and killed on Saturday night on 17th Street near Atlantic Station. On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites told program host Rose Scott that Zyion was a son of Atlanta and now is the time to lean forward and enact a citywide curfew.
