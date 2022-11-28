Read full article on original website
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
'Willow' Matures the Franchise Without Needing to Be Dark and Gritty Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow. It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Aldis Hodge Is Excited to Work With James Gunn as Hawkman
Aldis Hodge, who played Hawkman in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is excited to work with James Gunn and Peter Safran to build the future of the DC Universe. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish for Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption, Hodge revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Gunn about Hawkman yet, but hopes to start working on new JSA projects sooner, rather than later.
'Andor' Is the Most Exciting That Star Wars Has Been in Years
It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
'Heartstopper' Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming
Heartstopper, your favorite queer romance show, is ready to make its way back to your screens as Netflix has just announced that filming for Season 2 has wrapped. Heartstopper was an instant success on Netflix dominating the Top 10 charts right after its premiere in April 2022. A hit with audiences and critics alike, it's unsurprising to see Netflix moving fast on the series that has been hailed for portraying the LGBTQ+ community in an unclichéd light.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
'The Shape of Water' Gets Never-Before-Seen Trailer to Celebrate 5th Anniversary
A new teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water has been revealed. The Searchlight Vault released the short clip on social media as part of the fantasy-romance film’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, showcasing the special connection between the film’s main characters. The trailer opens to an...
‘Cocaine Bear’: The True Story Behind the Insane New Movie
The 1980s is remembered for an unmanageable amount of cocaine traffic and importation into the United States that would leave a twisted legacy for decades to come, one we still feel today. There have been numerous stories, movies, TV shows, and even songs inspired by the 1980s drug trade, from Scarface to Narcos, and they never get old. Not only are they inspired by actual events, but they are often outrageous and push the boundaries of what is deemed as "normal," either by substantial amounts of money, violence, or drama. They each embody some form of gluttony and are positively engrossing, yet all somewhat similar.
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Teases "Much Bigger Scope" for the Series
Following the announcement that the eagerly awaited, and highly anticipated, third season of Disney+'s flagship show, The Mandalorian, will return on March 1st, 2023, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been speaking more about what audiences can expect. After showing off an extended clip from season 3, Favreau spoke to a rapturous audience of Star Wars fans at the CCXP event in Brazil.
'Call Me Miss Cleo' Trailer Reveals the Future of HBO Max's Upcoming Documentary
For those of us with fond memories of the ‘90s, there’s one voice and statement that immediately transports us back to the last few years of the incredible decade and the turn of the century. When the words “call me now” are said, you can’t help but hear the voice of Miss Cleo, a psychic with a Jamaican accent who ruled the roost of late-night pay-per-call commercials. But, there’s a lot more to be told in the story of Youree Dell Harris aka Miss Cleo. Today, HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Call Me Miss Cleo, an inside look into the magnetic psychic’s life and a production that we’re predicting will be a hit.
James Cameron's Activism Makes 'Avatar' More Powerful
The impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water has reignited discussions about why James Cameron’s original film was such an anomaly in nearly every way imaginable. The film’s unprecedented box office success, its use of emerging 3D technology, and its critical acclaim defied any expectations that doubters may have had. Everyone should have learned by now to never doubt Cameron, who managed to conceive of the entire world of Pandora on his own. There aren’t many other films that have grossed over $1 billion that aren’t sequels, comic book adaptations, reboots, or fairy tales; in fact, one of the only other ones that is similarly original is Cameron’s other blockbuster, Titanic.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More to Cast
Who remembers the Beast Wars Transformers cartoon in the 90s? If you do, then you were probably over the moon to learn that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and that it would be the first in an already-planned trilogy. Now, you'll be excited to learn that even more cast members have been added to the new movie.
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
