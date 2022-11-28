IMPT, Flasko, and Big Eyes are among the most trending presales, but Oryen stands out with 200% gains during ICO

Read full article on original website
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
Crypto Whales Are Super Bullish On XRP As The Ripple vs SEC Case Nears Long-Awaited End
Despite Coinbase’s plans to delist XRP from its wallet, the crypto asset is yet to feel the impact. Large investors are bullish on XRP as the Ripple vs SEC case nears its conclusion. Ripple’s XRP moved to an intraday high of $0.408 on Wednesday – a daily gain of...
World Cup Inu (WCI) set for pump, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges by 260% during presale
World Cup Fever is here again, and now there is a new crypto platform and token – World Cup Inu – that allows on-chain betting on football matches, and a lottery for NFT holders of the winning country. Like many cryptos, WCI has taken a hit since the unravelling of FTX, but technical analysis, combined with the popularity of sports gaming, means that this token could be about to pump. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol’s token ORBN has already risen by 260% during its presale, up from $0.004 to $0.0144.
DOGE Rallies 30% On Twitter Payments Anticipation As Elon Musk Props Up Dogecoin
The meme token is leading large-cap tokens in weekly gains. A senior Dogecoin developer recently released proposed upgrades to improve Dogecoin. Dogecoin traded at $0.104 at press time – a gain of 6% in the past day and 30% in the last week -coming amid speculations that Twitter could use the coin for payments. The bullish momentum accelerated DOGE’s market capitalization by $219,720,287 to a high of $13.9 billion on Tuesday, ranking among the top gainers in the crypto space.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) miles ahead of TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and Chain (XCN)
It’s been a tough few weeks for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Prices have been plunging across the board, with even the most popular coins losing significant value. However, there are a few bright spots in the market. Some coins have managed to buck the trend and remain in positive territories, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Bitcoin Appears Primed For A Super Bullish Turnaround As The FTX Debacle Settles
Bitcoin continued to consolidate Tuesday following a chaotic month characterized by a widespread liquidity crunch fuelled by the collapse of FTX. As of writing, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $16,467, up a mere 1.57% over the past 24 hours. For the past three weeks, Bitcoin has been holding steadily above the $16,000 psychological level despite plunging briefly below $15,500 last week.
Unbanked is Connecting DeFi, Cryptocurrencies to Traditional Financial Institutions
As the need to provide billions of people with unlimited access to financial services intensifies, Unbanked, an SEC-registered project based in the United States, has launched to eliminate the “unbanked” problem. Founded in 2018, Unbanked is committed to connecting decentralized finance [DeFi] and cryptocurrencies to traditional financial institutions.
Beyond Lido DAO (LDO) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could be the next big thing in crypto
Gloomy predictions continue to haunt traditional financial markets. But cryptocurrencies are using this time to quietly make a comeback. The resilience of crypto assets has become evident since the market crash in May. While blockchain platforms like LIDO DAO (LDO) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are trying to find ways to attract new adherents, a new project, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), has quickly gained traction during the presale. Analysts believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could be the next big thing in the crypto space because of its unique cross-chain capabilities. In this article, we take a look at how LIDO DAO (LDO), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are performing.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polygon (MATIC): Top Cryptos for Generational Fortune Creation?
It will take years to make your dream come true if you follow the traditional ways of building generational wealth. You will need to invest in real estate, establish a successful business, invest in education, and learn stock trading. All the traditional methods require a lot of time, money, and patience. However, cryptocurrencies are attractive options that can potentially provide huge yields.
Promoting Bitcoin Could Damage The Reputation Of Banks, ECB Warns
The European Central Bank has cautioned banks against promoting Bitcoin investments, arguing that the cryptocurrency’s apparent calm will likely pan out, plunging prices lower. In a Wednesday blog dubbed “Bitcoin’s Last Stand” by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, the director general and advisor of the ECB of the institution...
Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
Bitcoin, Ether Not Securities Because They Have No Issuer: Belgium Regulator
The regulator of the European country said cryptocurrencies issued by computer codes are not considered securities. Brussels is neutral to blockchain technology, a stark contrast to the US. Brussels’ financial authority has clarified that cryptocurrencies without an issuer cannot be classified as securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority...
Mining is a lucrative activity that can be done in your spare time
What do you know about mining? Let’s deal with this topic with an example of the new Qatar 2022 Ecosystem project. It includes some services. On the Qatar 2022 Ecosystem platform, you can participate in mining various coins, from the utility token of this QAT platform to stablecoins. In...
Brazil’s Congress Passes Bill Legalizing Bitcoin, Ether Payments
Brazil’s lower house of Congress has finally passed the long-awaited crypto bill legalizing crypto payments in the country and enabling banks to start offering services in the sector. The Bill, which mainly aims to provide oversight of the country’s cryptocurrency sector, will now be presented to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval before his term lapses on December 31.
“Regulation By Enforcement” By The SEC Caused BlockFi’s Collapse, Asserts Ripple’s General Counsel
Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s General counsel has slammed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “SEC” for its alleged role in bringing BlockFi to its knees. In a thread of tweets this week, the lawyer accused the regulator’s use of unorthodox means in trying to police the crypto industry, leading to the collapse of the lending giant.
