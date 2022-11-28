Read full article on original website
'Heartstopper' Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming
Heartstopper, your favorite queer romance show, is ready to make its way back to your screens as Netflix has just announced that filming for Season 2 has wrapped. Heartstopper was an instant success on Netflix dominating the Top 10 charts right after its premiere in April 2022. A hit with audiences and critics alike, it's unsurprising to see Netflix moving fast on the series that has been hailed for portraying the LGBTQ+ community in an unclichéd light.
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
'Call Me Miss Cleo' Trailer Reveals the Future of HBO Max's Upcoming Documentary
For those of us with fond memories of the ‘90s, there’s one voice and statement that immediately transports us back to the last few years of the incredible decade and the turn of the century. When the words “call me now” are said, you can’t help but hear the voice of Miss Cleo, a psychic with a Jamaican accent who ruled the roost of late-night pay-per-call commercials. But, there’s a lot more to be told in the story of Youree Dell Harris aka Miss Cleo. Today, HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Call Me Miss Cleo, an inside look into the magnetic psychic’s life and a production that we’re predicting will be a hit.
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
'Willow' Matures the Franchise Without Needing to Be Dark and Gritty Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow. It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).
'The White Lotus': Why Portia Told Albie to “Have a Nice Life," According to Haley Lu Richardson
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore.”]If Albie (Adam DiMarco) really is the nice guy he seems to be, he’s had a rough run in the romance department on The White Lotus Season 2 thus far. Initially, the spark...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Teases "Much Bigger Scope" for the Series
Following the announcement that the eagerly awaited, and highly anticipated, third season of Disney+'s flagship show, The Mandalorian, will return on March 1st, 2023, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been speaking more about what audiences can expect. After showing off an extended clip from season 3, Favreau spoke to a rapturous audience of Star Wars fans at the CCXP event in Brazil.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Wants Every Episode to "Feel Like Christmas"
With the announcement that season 3 of The Mandalorian will be arriving on our screens in just three months' time, on March 1st of next year, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been discussing the wonders of a no-spoiler culture which he feels enrichens the Star Wars spin-off show's success, and the enjoyment for its audiences.
Toni Collette Becomes an Unlikely Mob Boss in 'Mafia Mamma' Trailer
Academy Award nominee Toni Collette is thrust into the world of the Italian mafia in a new trailer for Mafia Mamma. The laugh-out-loud comedy sees Collette as a typical American suburban mom with a son champing at the bit to leave for college and a cheating husband. Once her grandfather dies, however, she gets an offer she can't refuse from his closest advisor — to inherit the family business of running an Italian mafia empire. The trailer gives a look at just how in over her head she is and how dangerous it is to be involved with the mob.
How to Watch 'George and Tammy' Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain gave us a glimpse of her singing abilities in The Eyes of Tammy Faye but she will now get to place her voice front and center alongside that of her costar Michael Shannon in George and Tammy. The limited series follows the tumultuous marriage between country music duo Tammy Wynette and George Jones, featuring their struggles with fame, alcoholism, and alleged abuse. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show is an adaptation of the book entitled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by the couple's only child Georgette Jones. Given that the series is now about to come out, here is a guide to all the information you need to know to binge and sing along to their memorable hits.
Daisy Ridley to Lead 'The Christie Affair' Series
Daisy Ridley has set her next project, one which will bring her to the small screen. The Star Wars actress has signed on to star in and executive produce The Christie Affair, based on the novel of the same name by Nina de Gramont. It is a historical fiction novel about the highly publicized affair of mystery novelist Agatha Christie’s husband.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
‘2nd Chance’ Review: Ramin Bahrani’s Riveting Doc Explores Guns, Greed, and Gimmicks
The first time I was made familiar with Richard Davis, inventor of the concealable bulletproof vest, it was long before acclaimed director Ramin Bahrani’s documentary 2nd Chance about his rise and fall premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Instead, it was in the 2020 Red Letter Media Christmas video where the group drunkenly discussed one of the inventor’s self-produced films with a combination of morbid fascination and bafflement. They tried to make sense of why he performed what can only loosely be referred to as skits, unleashed gunfire on a car until it was in flames, and shot himself in the chest while wearing a vest from point-blank range. Though this was years before the documentary's release, it oddly was the perfect introduction as it captured what it would be like to witness the strangeness of the man while still having many unanswered questions about what his whole weird deal was.
'The Midnight Club' Cancelled at Netflix After Cliffhanger Ending
2022 has been an amazing year for horror both in film and on television. One of the best pieces of horror on the TV side of the equation was The Midnight Club from modern genre mastermind Mike Flanagan. Like the director's other Netflix series, the Christopher Pike adaptation was critically praised across the board when it debuted on the streamer in early October. Given the shocking cliffhanger ending, there were hopes that the series would be picked up for a second season. However, patrons of The Midnight Club will be sad to know that Netflix has officially canceled the YA horror series after just one season.
‘Violent Night’ Director Says David Harbour Was the “Perfect” Santa
Violent Night is among this holiday season’s distinguished offerings, a wild ride that blends action and comedy with holiday spirit. David Harbour’s Santa has packed a punch up his sleeve, and he’s no stranger to brute force when judging people on his naughty list. With a brilliant story, Harbour’s performance is getting much acclaim in the early reviews. In a new interview with Screen Rant, director Tommy Wirkola discussed how the actor was brought on board.
'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Takes Away the Charm of Its Lead
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. She's admired for being creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, but Netflix's Wednesday strips those layers away from the titular character and thus causes her to lose the morbid charm that makes her so endearing. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has always been a bit of an odd duck. She’s broody, gloomy, and rarely ever smiles — at least, not when something good happens. But to her and her family, that's the norm. It's never once been implied by anyone in the family that Wednesday is strange or "an outcast," but in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, that's exactly what she's seen as.
Robin Curtis Joins Horror Movie 'Awaken The Reaper' After 23-Year Acting Hiatus
After a 23-year hiatus from the screen, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home actor Robin Curtis will return in Awaken the Reaper. The actress will be teaming up with genre stalwarts Lance Henriksen and Louis Gossett Jr. for the upcoming horror film. Deadline reports that the supernatural horror thriller is...
‘Nobody 2’: Bob Odenkirk Action Sequel Is Aiming to Film Next Year [Exclusive]
While we’ve known since last August that producer David Leitch was working on a script for Nobody 2, the crew behind the action sequel has been quiet. However, during an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Alyse Wax for action-comedy Violent Night, producer Kelly McCormick reveals their goal is to shoot the Nobody sequel next year.
'The Shape of Water' Gets Never-Before-Seen Trailer to Celebrate 5th Anniversary
A new teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water has been revealed. The Searchlight Vault released the short clip on social media as part of the fantasy-romance film’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, showcasing the special connection between the film’s main characters. The trailer opens to an...
