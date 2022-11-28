ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Martin man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.

On Monday, Alexander Bogdan was sentenced to time served for four days and five years probation. He must also pay fines and costs.

‘That creepy white van is actually your kid’s cellphone,’ says MI sheriff

Bogdan was one of six men who were arrested by the Kalamazoo Human Oppression Strike Team, or KHOST, in August. Members of the task force posed as juveniles on hundreds of sites and apps and messaged with him along with five other people who were looking to have sex with minors.

He pleaded guilty in September.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

