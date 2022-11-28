Read full article on original website
Related
Crash blamed on racing kills two, injures two others in River Oak
In River Oak a few miles outside Fort Worth a crash overnight has left two women dead and two men struggling to survive and now there’s word racing may have been involved.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
news4sanantonio.com
Two trucks crash into vehicle, killing 2 women inside in apparent street racing accident
FORT WORTH - Two women are dead after a horrific racing accident in Fort Worth's Northwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday along River Oaks Boulevard near West Oaks Trinity River. Witnesses told Forth Worth Police officers that they saw two trucks racing River Oaks Boulevard when...
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
AMBER ALERT: Search continues for missing child last seen outside Fort Worth
Athena Strand, 7, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 200 block of County Road 3573, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.
Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash
The identity of the driver who died last week in a single-vehicle crash in west Flower Mound has been released. About 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
Dallas semi-truck crash puts two people in the hospital
A big rig passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries from Thursday’s crash into a bridge support pillar in northwest Dallas. The semi smashed into the pillar on northbound I-35 beneath one of the 635 flyover ramps
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
fox4news.com
US Marshals arrest boyfriend of woman murdered in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - The boyfriend of a woman who was murdered in Arlington was arrested Thursday morning in Lewisville. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Jose Moreno Castaneda and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant. Investigators call him a person of interest in the...
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Son charged in shooting death of parents at Johnson County home, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was from a previous story. The son of a couple found dead in their Johnson County home in October has been charged with capital murder. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Scarlett has been charged in the murders of...
One killed, one wounded in Fort Worth shooting; suspected gunman is jailed
One person is dead in Fort Worth and the accused killer is locked up – but only after a high speed chase Wednesday. Two shooting victims were found in a field on East Roberts near South Riverside in southeast Fort Worth.
Officer credited with preventing fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas — An officer is being credited with helping prevent a fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police said. Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, officer Michael Diciero was taking a wellness break and was inside the mall while helping security. As he was exercising, police said he noticed the smell of smoke.
fox4news.com
2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
Fort Worth boy wounded in drive-by shooting
A boy is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. The first 911 call came in just before 8:30 p.m. saying the caller’s son had just been shot.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
Officials found generator in bedroom in possible carbon monoxide poisoning of East Texas 6-year-old
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department and Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on the 100 block of Garret Lane that left one dead on Saturday. After arriving to the scene officers and firefighters said they found a three-year-old female child, a four-year-old male […]
Comments / 0