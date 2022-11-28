ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
ROWLETT, TX
wbap.com

Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson

Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
GARLAND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash

The identity of the driver who died last week in a single-vehicle crash in west Flower Mound has been released. About 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

US Marshals arrest boyfriend of woman murdered in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - The boyfriend of a woman who was murdered in Arlington was arrested Thursday morning in Lewisville. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Jose Moreno Castaneda and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant. Investigators call him a person of interest in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
ROYSE CITY, TX

