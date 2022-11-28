Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel is believed to be missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch says

Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
HPD, Katy PD arrest 2 accused of human smuggling after multiple people run out of SUV during chase
A total of 10 people, including a minor, ran out of the vehicle before two suspects inside kept going until the chase ended near Galleria, police said.
Remains of missing man identified 17 years after he vanished from Rosharon
Deputies said hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Rosharon back in 2020. They were recently positively identified as a man who went missing in 2005.
cw39.com
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted only one homicide over the last 12 months in the part of the city that includes the Washington Corridor, where police added to that count Thursday.
HPD: Woman dead after driver steps on gas instead of brakes, crashing into west Houston post office
HOUSTON — A woman died after an SUV crashed through the front entrance of a USPS building in west Houston. This happened Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road, between Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue. Houston Police said the 84-year-old woman was pulling up...
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
Family finds 18-year-old shot to death inside car in Cy-Fair neighborhood
Family members tracked the 18-year-old's cellphone to the Woodland West Subdivision. Details were minimal, but investigators said he may have been meeting someone.
Rosharon woman found dead day after boyfriend dies in crash, investigators say
Brazoria County sheriff's deputies are looking into whether both incidents are linked. Meanwhile, the victim's mom says her daughter was shot nine times in the head.
Man found dead after being trapped in burning home described as 'kind and generous'
HOUSTON — Neighbors of a man found dead in a house fire in southeast Houston described him as a kind and caring man always willing to help. Family members identified the victim trapped in the burning home as 66-year-old Russell Waddy. Residents in the tight-knit neighborhood said they desperately...
Charges not expected for 84-year-old driver as church and family mourn USPS crash victim
"Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here," the pastor of the victim's church told ABC13.
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Houston SPCA shares graphic video of man throwing husky puppy from second-story balcony in east Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said it rescued a puppy Tuesday afternoon in east Houston after a man threw it from a second-story balcony. The husky pup landed on the concrete approximately 15 feet below. Video from the 13900 block of Victoria Street also shows the man returning back...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
Click2Houston.com
Missing man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A missing man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Leonard Prince was found around 1 p.m. in the 11400 block of Mesa Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Investigators said Prince had...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
Click2Houston.com
30 residents displaced after someone intentionally set apartment manager’s office on fire in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes Wednesday following an arson fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex, located in the 220...
Click2Houston.com
Lockdown lifted at Bruce Elementary after stranger trespassed on campus, HISD police say
HOUSTON – A lockdown at one Houston area school was lifted after officials say someone trespassed on campus. According to the Houston Independent School District Police, the incident took place Thursday at Bruce Elementary School at 510 Jensen Drive. Principal Nickerson sent out information to parents about the individual,...
