Cincinnati City Council passes 'Complete Streets' ordinance
As Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys puts it, roads haven't been designed with people in mind, this law seeks to change that.
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
Hamilton County's property tax rebate for 2023 less than promised
The Hamilton County Commissioners voted for a 10% property tax rollback Thursday afternoon, which is roughly $32 for every $100,000 in home value.
wvxu.org
Denied resources for decades, Lincoln Heights receives almost $1M from the county for repair efforts
Lincoln Heights is getting almost $1 million in Hamilton County revitalization funding. That's a big deal for the village, officials say. Lincoln Heights has experienced years of neglect since its origins as one of the nation's first Black-led municipalities. Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey says the $975,000 is sorely needed in a...
WLWT 5
'It's very violating': Thieves break into multiple businesses in OTR
CINCINNATI — Some small business owners in Over-the-Rhine are on edge after a series of night-time break-ins that has hit nearly a half-dozen shops, including one that has been targeted multiple times. “It's very violating to feel that someone has been in your space not just once, but repeatedly...
WKRC
Mice or mold? No hot water? How to get your landlord to fix health or safety issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - At least a few times a week people email the Local 12 newsroom about bad conditions in an apartment or rental property. Oftentimes in those emails, the tenants have been dealing with the issues for weeks or even months. But how they try to get their landlord...
wvxu.org
Meet the 36 people who want to fill Greg Landsman's seat on Cincinnati City Council
Nearly 40 people have applied to fill a vacancy on Cincinnati Council ahead of Greg Landsman's upcoming resignation so he can join Congress. Council Member Reggie Harris designed the application process and he alone will decide who the ninth council member should be. (Landsman has designated Harris as his "successor designee," but until last week had named all seven other Democrats for that job.)
Woman facing eviction claims someone is cashing rent payments
A grandmother slapped with eviction for not paying rent claims someone is cashing money orders sent to her landlord.
Fox 19
Another shooting in Ziegler Park as community mulls proposed solution
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a shooting last week near Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of Sycamore Street. At least six people are seen in the surveillance video...
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
Fox 19
Colerain Township police allow residents to ship packages to headquarters for holidays
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are allowing residents to have their packages delivered to the department this holiday season in an effort to prevent package theft. Packages can begin being delivered to Colerain Township Police Department at 4200 Springdale Rd. starting Dec. 1 until Dec. 24. “We...
'Big Johnny' Is Not One of the 38 People Being Considered for Greg Landsman's Cincinnati City Council Seat
Reggie Harris, who ultimately will appoint Landsman's successor, will present the list of viable applicants during the Nov. 29 public safety and governance committee meeting.
Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands
Heirlooms of Cincinnati filed six eviction complaints in October and six more in November. Three residents owe $1,279 in back rent, according to the eviction filing in court records.
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
Fox 19
3 Tri-State men guilty in foreclosure scheme targeting desperate homeowners
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury in Cincinnati found two men guilty in a nationwide scam that targeted desperate homeowners who couldn’t afford to pay their mortgages. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker announced the verdict Thursday. Lorin Kal Buckner, 66, of...
wvxu.org
Cincinnatians question the four finalists for Police Chief
Over a hundred people joined two public meetings this week to meet four finalists for the job of Cincinnati Police Chief. The finalists answered questions at a forum Tuesday night in Pleasant Ridge and Wednesday night in Westwood. Click here to jump to videos of each forum. The finalists are:
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
