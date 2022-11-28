ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year

Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'It's very violating': Thieves break into multiple businesses in OTR

CINCINNATI — Some small business owners in Over-the-Rhine are on edge after a series of night-time break-ins that has hit nearly a half-dozen shops, including one that has been targeted multiple times. “It's very violating to feel that someone has been in your space not just once, but repeatedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Meet the 36 people who want to fill Greg Landsman's seat on Cincinnati City Council

Nearly 40 people have applied to fill a vacancy on Cincinnati Council ahead of Greg Landsman's upcoming resignation so he can join Congress. Council Member Reggie Harris designed the application process and he alone will decide who the ninth council member should be. (Landsman has designated Harris as his "successor designee," but until last week had named all seven other Democrats for that job.)
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Cincinnatians question the four finalists for Police Chief

Over a hundred people joined two public meetings this week to meet four finalists for the job of Cincinnati Police Chief. The finalists answered questions at a forum Tuesday night in Pleasant Ridge and Wednesday night in Westwood. Click here to jump to videos of each forum. The finalists are:
CINCINNATI, OH

