That was a December cold front everyone! Temperatures will continue to fall this evening. That will be followed by clearing skies overnight, sending area temperatures into the lower 20s by daybreak. A brisk northwest wind is expected to drop wind chills into the lower teens by morning, so grab your winter gear to prepare for Wednesday. This latest cold snap will not last long, as temperatures return to 40 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. That will be followed by temperatures near 50 degrees Thursday and in the lower 60s Friday. Another cold front is scheduled to arrive late Friday, cooling the weekend. Highs will barely reach 40 on Saturday. Sunday will warm to near 50 degrees. The long-range models show a chance for light precipitation early next week, with some areas in northern Missouri potentially dealing with a light wintry mix. The data is not solid on the timing or the intensity of that system, so I’m only giving it a 40% chance. There is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for Monday due to the possibility of travel delays.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO