Seats filling up for GRPM Snowflake Break Sessions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the final stretch to winter break begins, seats for the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Snowflake Break Sessions are filling up quickly.

“(The) Snowflake Break Sessions are an extension of our Camp Curious Sessions, which we wanted to extend over the holiday break because we know that that’s a time where families are trying to find things that they can do together while keeping education involved in their activities,” Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, said.

The museum is holding eight different classes — four classes for first through third graders and four classes for fourth through sixth graders. Parents and guardians are asked to attend the camp along with their students.

GRADES 1ST – 3RD

THE ART OF NATURE

The Art of Nature will be offered Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session explores the beauty and creativity in the natural world through patterns, colors, shapes and textures. The museum’s website said it will introduce a variety of art techniques and explore the museum’s natural science exhibits.

DREAM IT, BUILT IT LEGO BRICKS

Dream it, Build it Lego Bricks will be offered on Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session will use campers’ creative skills while using science and engineering principles to design animals, imaginary creatures and more. Olson said campers will also get to explore the Historic LEGO Display created by the West Michigan LEGO Train Club which depicts Grand Rapids in 1925.

HOLIDAYS ACROSS THE GLOBE

Holidays Across the Globe will be offered on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session will explore the various holidays that are recognized around the globe. Campers will learn about Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings’ Day and Christmas.

“This ties into our Santa and Elf Hunt where we discuss all of the holidays that tend to happen around this time of year all over the world,” Olson said.

THE FINAL FRONTIER

The Final Frontier will be offered on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Through hands-on activities, campers will learn about the planets, constellations, gravity and more. They will also learn about astronaut Roger B. Chaffee and America’s space program.

GRADES 4TH – 6TH

NATURE’S PALETTE

Nature’s Palette will be offered on Dec. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session look at the beauty and creativity in the natural world through patterns, colors, shapes and textures. The museum’s website said it will introduce a variety of art techniques and explore the museum’s natural science exhibits.

LEGO BRICKS MASTERS

LEGO Bricks Masters will be held on Dec. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session will use campers’ creative skills while using science and engineering principles to design animals, imaginary creatures and more. Olson said campers will also get to explore the Historic LEGO Display created by the West Michigan LEGO Train Club, which depicts Grand Rapids in 1925.

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

Holiday Traditions will be held on Dec. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session will explore the various holidays that are recognized around the globe. Campers will learn about Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings’ Day and Christmas.

EXPLORE SPACE

Explore Space will be held on Dec. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Through hands-on activities, campers will learn about the planets, constellations, gravity and more. They will also learn about astronaut Roger B. Chaffee and America’s space program.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register soon because each class has a maximum of 16 campers and spots are filling up. Each session is $40 per child with a reduced rate of $30 per child for members . Olson said all registration fees include entry to the museum for the day.

