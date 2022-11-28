ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Seats filling up for GRPM Snowflake Break Sessions

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjHFF_0jQEZ1b700

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the final stretch to winter break begins, seats for the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Snowflake Break Sessions are filling up quickly.

“(The) Snowflake Break Sessions are an extension of our Camp Curious Sessions, which we wanted to extend over the holiday break because we know that that’s a time where families are trying to find things that they can do together while keeping education involved in their activities,” Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, said.

The museum is holding eight different classes — four classes for first through third graders and four classes for fourth through sixth graders. Parents and guardians are asked to attend the camp along with their students.

LIST: West Michigan holiday events 2022

GRADES 1ST – 3RD

THE ART OF NATURE

The Art of Nature will be offered Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session explores the beauty and creativity in the natural world through patterns, colors, shapes and textures. The museum’s website said it will introduce a variety of art techniques and explore the museum’s natural science exhibits.

DREAM IT, BUILT IT LEGO BRICKS

Dream it, Build it Lego Bricks will be offered on Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session will use campers’ creative skills while using science and engineering principles to design animals, imaginary creatures and more. Olson said campers will also get to explore the Historic LEGO Display created by the West Michigan LEGO Train Club which depicts Grand Rapids in 1925.

HOLIDAYS ACROSS THE GLOBE

Holidays Across the Globe will be offered on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session will explore the various holidays that are recognized around the globe. Campers will learn about Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings’ Day and Christmas.

“This ties into our Santa and Elf Hunt where we discuss all of the holidays that tend to happen around this time of year all over the world,” Olson said.

THE FINAL FRONTIER

The Final Frontier will be offered on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Through hands-on activities, campers will learn about the planets, constellations, gravity and more. They will also learn about astronaut Roger B. Chaffee and America’s space program.

Sign up for the News 8 weekly recap newsletter

GRADES 4TH – 6TH

NATURE’S PALETTE

Nature’s Palette will be offered on Dec. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session look at the beauty and creativity in the natural world through patterns, colors, shapes and textures. The museum’s website said it will introduce a variety of art techniques and explore the museum’s natural science exhibits.

LEGO BRICKS MASTERS

LEGO Bricks Masters will be held on Dec. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session will use campers’ creative skills while using science and engineering principles to design animals, imaginary creatures and more. Olson said campers will also get to explore the Historic LEGO Display created by the West Michigan LEGO Train Club, which depicts Grand Rapids in 1925.

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

Holiday Traditions will be held on Dec. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This session will explore the various holidays that are recognized around the globe. Campers will learn about Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings’ Day and Christmas.

EXPLORE SPACE

Explore Space will be held on Dec. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Through hands-on activities, campers will learn about the planets, constellations, gravity and more. They will also learn about astronaut Roger B. Chaffee and America’s space program.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register soon because each class has a maximum of 16 campers and spots are filling up. Each session is $40 per child with a reduced rate of $30 per child for members . Olson said all registration fees include entry to the museum for the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4

The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

First Day in Florida

Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

Hiker walks 13k miles to create new continental trail

ALTO, Mich. (WOOD) — A hiker named Rue Mckenrick, 40, Bend Oregon, walked 13,000 miles over the last 3 years in an effort to map out and create a new county-wide trail. Its official name is the American Perimeter Trail. It’s a 14,000-mile loop that goes around the continental United States. The Michigan portion and surrounding […]
ALTO, MI
Fox17

West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy