Read full article on original website
Related
LPD report explains why woman, 21, arrested for deadly stabbing
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new information regarding the Friday fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia, 49.
KCBD
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
KCBD
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
everythinglubbock.com
Self defense claim raised in deadly stabbing, court records reveal
LUBBOCK, Texas— Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details on stabbing that left one man dead and called claims of self-defense “unfounded.”. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Street on Friday, November 25 at 2:27 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Court, 21 outside and was “extremely amped up.”
everythinglubbock.com
Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said a...
KCBD
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
KCBD
Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette. He is accused of murdering 29-year-old Vanessa Najera. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs around 4:15 p.m. on November 18, 2022. They were dispatched in reference to an unwanted subject.
Hobbs man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2020 Lovington Homicide incident
LOVINGTON, N.M. — A Hobbs man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted by a jury for a 2020 homicide in Lovington. Officers responded to a call on August 12, 2020, in reference to a male gunshot wound victim. The victim, 31-year-old David Lee Casillas, died shortly after the officers arrived. The investigation revealed that this incident occurred due to a jealously fueled love triangle involving Casillas, a woman from Hobbs and the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Red Fuentez.
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
KCBD
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
Lubbock Facebook Users Keep Getting Fooled By Fake Scam Post About Missing Boy
Guys, please stop sharing this post! I know you've probably seen in circulating around Facebook in Lubbock, especially on the garage sale pages and whatnot. It's a post with a photo of a boy and a sob story about how the child is missing. It's totally fake and even the photo of the "missing boy" is different from one spam post to the next.
LPD says unknown suspect hit, killed 33-year-old pedestrian, drove away
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released updated information Tuesday on a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police identified the victim as Jamil Wilson, 33. UPDATED STORY LINK: Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet Police said Wilson was trying to cross the eastbound lanes in the 2100 block of Marsha […]
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
Comments / 1