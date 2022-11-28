ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police: Man arrested in South Carolina after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a North Charleston grocery store.

According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly saw steaks fall out of a bag that the suspect, 59-year-old Jervey Simmons, Sr., brought into the store.

NCPD investigating alleged sexual assault at Danny Jones Recreation Complex

The manager reportedly then told Simmons to put the steaks back before the man started to walk out of the store. Another employee confronted Simmons when he pulled out a knife and instructed the employee to get out of the way or they were going to get stabbed.

Surveillance video shows Simmons walking out of the store with the stolen steaks and leaving on a bicycle.

The man was later detained by North Charleston officers. Simmons is charged with ‘armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon,’ according to Charleston County jail records.

He is currently held on a $50,000 bond.

Comments / 48

Alma Bryson Smithey
3d ago

People are hungry. They don’t have money, jobs or a place to live. The sad part is it’s not getting any better. The world need to turn back to God. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply(8)
18
FaahtsGivah
3d ago

He is very very lucky he didn't get shot. Hungry or not, you don't pull a knife on someone. That said it's sad to see so many Americans going hungry when we send billions to Ukraine and Illegals.

Reply
14
Darlene Hagans
3d ago

This don't make any sense instead of locking him pray for him and with him then give him those steak and explain to him not to come back without money oh don't forget to give him some cook rice and vegetables from the deli and watch how God bless all of you

Reply(3)
10
 

