Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Wins Best Game And Users' Choice At Google Play Awards
After taking home Apple's iPhone Game Of The Year award earlier this week, Apex Legends Mobile has continued its win streak, taking home two awards at last night's Google Play's Best Of 2022 Awards. Apex Mobile won both the Best Game and Users' Choice awards, knocking aside competition like Diablo Immortal and Rocket League Sideswipe.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event
Howling winds, bitter cold, and…is that a train whistle? All aboard: the Winter Express returns to Apex Legends! Three squads board the World’s Edge train, but only one will emerge victorious. Will it be yours? Collect 24 limited-time cosmetics and pay tribute to the deadliest winter Legends. Unlock them all before the event ends and you’ll automatically receive Wraith’s new Prestige skin, the “Apex Voidshifter”!
Gamespot
Fracture - The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event Teaser Trailer
Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Season 19 Artifact Will Make Solo Legend Lost Sector Activities A Little Bit Easier
Like previous seasons of Destiny 2, Season 19 will introduce a new Seasonal Artifact for players to experiment with. Seasonal Artifacts are useful for the boost in power that they provide to players, but the real benefits come from the selection of unlockable perks that can be used in tandem with specific subclass builds to create devastating builds and a number of anti-Champion mods that come in handy for higher-level PvE activities.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season 19 Will See Dozens Of Exotic Weapons Buffs And Nerfs
With Season 19 around the corner, Bungie has shared more details on how several of its Exotic weapons will be tweaked for the next period of activity. Bungie identified a number of weapons to apply amplified traits to, with a specific subset of Exotic weapons receiving a buff to the Fundamentals perk. Borealis, Hard Light, and Dead Messenger, which feature the ability to cycle through different elements, will each receive increased handling, range, stability, and aim assist stats depending on which element is currently active.
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Combat Trailer Reminds You To Bring A Gun To A Swordfight
A new trailer has shown off more of the combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the upcoming remake of the 2013 PS3 and PS4 game that was originally a Japanese exclusive. Set in 1860s Kyoto, players will be able to wield the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma as he searches for the man who killed his father. And if the way of the blade isn't enough, you can always pull out a gun to help settle any historical arguments.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Game Overview Trailer
Want to learn more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? Check out this guide for everything you need to know before starting your journey to save the galaxy!
Gamespot
Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer
Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos. Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM...
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris And Iron Banner Will See Some Cult-Classic Weapons Return
A new season in Destiny 2 means a fresh supply of loot to earn, and if you're a fan of the game's most challenging activities, here's what you can look forward to. In Trials of Osiris, the deadly PvP mode that runs every weekend, a trip to the Lighthouse after a flawless run will see some new gear unlocked.
Gamespot
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, PS4
The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops
The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January
Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023. The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter...
Gamespot
Warhammer 40K Darktide Review - Left To Shred
When I spoke to several teams making games in the Left 4 Dead lineage, they each had some unique thoughts on why the game, and its resulting genre, works. But they also each echoed one similar thought: Pacing reigns supreme. Horde shooters, like Warhammer 40K Darktide, can live or die on the flow of its co-op missions. Aided by an AI director, missions must be tuned to reliably challenge, but not necessarily overwhelm the player. Impressively, Darktide gets this aspect of its grimdark missions exactly right, though the ways in which the game adds new layers don't work quite as well.
Gamespot
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Gamespot
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
