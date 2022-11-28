ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville capital murder trial set for 2023

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a man charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Fayetteville has been delayed until 2023.

The Circuit Court of Washington County ordered a continuance in the trial of Keyvon Jarrett, 22. The November 28 order set the trial to begin on February 3, 2023. Jarrett entered a not guilty plea in Judge Mark Lindsay’s courtroom on October 5 and his trial was previously scheduled to begin on November 23.

Fayetteville man pleads not guilty to capital murder charge

Fayetteville Police investigated after a shooting near McDonald’s on College Avenue left one dead on September 6. Jarrett was named a person of interest and turned himself in to Conway police on September 10.

He was transferred to Washington County jail where he is being held without bond. The initial investigation lead authorities to believe this was not a random act of violence, according to a police report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
KHBS

Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date. Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses. According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville,...
GRAVETTE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Northeast Oklahoma man sentenced for murdering his mother

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. “Christopher Weeley fatally shot his mother and seriously wounded a second family member at a home in Jay in 2021. My thoughts are with the family and the second victim as she continues her long-term recovery,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Weeley will serve 24 years in prison for the harm he has caused to his family. My office remains steadfast in its commitment to seek justice for victims affected by violence.”
JAY, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy