News On 6

Fire Crews Battle NW OKC Apartment Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at a complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the building was immediately evacuated when they arrived on scene. Firefighters said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City

An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

Christmas Trees Decorated To Honor Victims Of Violent Crimes

Victims of violent crimes are being honored and remembered this holiday season. 13 Christmas trees are now at the Oklahoma History Center, with each one decorated by families and survivors. The Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program helps victims of violent crime who need assistance with expenses related to crime, such...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City

One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Hosts Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ With OKCPS Students

During each holiday season, Oklahoma City police take a break from patrol duties to go shopping. The department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" on Friday with Oklahoma City Public School students. The 25 students selected for the event paired up with a cop to shop until they dropped.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Public Schools Address Parents Following Ransomware Attack

After a ransomware attack at Norman Public Schools, school leaders are reaching out to the community. District leaders said information collected from students and staff, including names and Social Security numbers, were potentially viewed or taken by hackers last month. The district said it has now created a website with...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

'Hub Cap' Christmas Tree Soon To Be A Unique Sight At Scissortail Park

About 100 old hub caps, countless zip ties, metal rods, and some imagination: A local artist is making Scissortail Park more festive for the holidays with a unique sculpture. Gabriel Friedman is making the Christmas tree using hub caps donated by the community. He first created a skeleton for the tree using metal rods that he bent himself and welded together. He then drilled holes into the hub caps and ran zip ties through them before tying the hub caps to the metal skeleton.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Eviction Rates At All-Time High

Eviction rates are at all-time highs, and experts tell News 9 there is no relief. In Oklahoma, there has been a 138 percent increase in eviction fillings and a 275 percent increase for judgments since the eviction moratorium ended. Oklahoma County saw 1,799 more filings through July of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to Oklahoma Policy Institute.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro

This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations

OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season. The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN. Tickets can be bought by...
NORMAN, OK

