Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
Fire Crews Battle NW OKC Apartment Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at a complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the building was immediately evacuated when they arrived on scene. Firefighters said the...
Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City
An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
Christmas Trees Decorated To Honor Victims Of Violent Crimes
Victims of violent crimes are being honored and remembered this holiday season. 13 Christmas trees are now at the Oklahoma History Center, with each one decorated by families and survivors. The Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program helps victims of violent crime who need assistance with expenses related to crime, such...
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
OCPD Hosts Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ With OKCPS Students
During each holiday season, Oklahoma City police take a break from patrol duties to go shopping. The department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" on Friday with Oklahoma City Public School students. The 25 students selected for the event paired up with a cop to shop until they dropped.
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
Oklahoma County Jail Administrator Could Resign At Monday’s Trust Meeting
The CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams, might resign from his position at the Monday meeting of the county Criminal Justice Authority, also called the Jail Trust. Monday’s agenda includes a behind-closed-doors review of Williams’ employment at the request of Trust Chairman Jim Couch. Later...
Norman Public Schools Address Parents Following Ransomware Attack
After a ransomware attack at Norman Public Schools, school leaders are reaching out to the community. District leaders said information collected from students and staff, including names and Social Security numbers, were potentially viewed or taken by hackers last month. The district said it has now created a website with...
'Hub Cap' Christmas Tree Soon To Be A Unique Sight At Scissortail Park
About 100 old hub caps, countless zip ties, metal rods, and some imagination: A local artist is making Scissortail Park more festive for the holidays with a unique sculpture. Gabriel Friedman is making the Christmas tree using hub caps donated by the community. He first created a skeleton for the tree using metal rods that he bent himself and welded together. He then drilled holes into the hub caps and ran zip ties through them before tying the hub caps to the metal skeleton.
Oklahoma Eviction Rates At All-Time High
Eviction rates are at all-time highs, and experts tell News 9 there is no relief. In Oklahoma, there has been a 138 percent increase in eviction fillings and a 275 percent increase for judgments since the eviction moratorium ended. Oklahoma County saw 1,799 more filings through July of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to Oklahoma Policy Institute.
Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro
This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market
People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon. The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m. More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American...
OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations
OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season. The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN. Tickets can be bought by...
Stillwater Wins 6A-2 State Championship Title
The Stillwater Pioneers were victorious on the field Friday and took home the 6A-2 State Championship title. The Pioneers and the Choctaw Yellowjackets ended with a pretty close score 26-21.
Stillwater Honors Former High School Basketball Coach At State Title Game
The 6A-2 Gold Ball is headed to Stillwater after the Pioneers beat the Choctaw Yellow Jackets in the title game Friday in Edmond. Stillwater High School said this state championship game isn't just about winning or losing. It's about honoring Coach Kendra Kilpatrick who passed away last week,. The Stillwater...
