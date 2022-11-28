ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

ksl.com

'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink

WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents

CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
LINDON, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
ksl.com

Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15

LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat

PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

1 arrested after hidden cameras found in bathrooms at U. campus

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police are investigating after two cameras were found in bathrooms in the Student Life Center on campus. On Wednesday, "a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk. Staff called University Police, who took custody of the camera and searched restrooms throughout the building. A second camera was located in an all-gender bathroom on the basement level," John McDonald, director of the Eccles Student Life Center, said in an email to the campus community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

