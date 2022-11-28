Read full article on original website
ksl.com
'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
ksl.com
Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old bicyclist minutes after leaving a bar has pleaded guilty to two charges in the case against him. Mason Andrew Ohms, 50, of Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.
Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say
A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
ksl.com
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
ABC 4
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
Murder victim's family reacts to judge's decision vacating death sentence
Eva Olesen's son said he was devastated to learn of a judge's decision to vacate the death sentence the man accused of killing her.
ksl.com
Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15
LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat
PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
KUTV
Suspect in hospital after call of suspicious vehicle ends with shots fired on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment. Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned...
Suspect in custody after cameras were found in University of Utah bathrooms
A suspect is in custody after cameras were found taped under sinks in several bathrooms in the University of Utah's Student Life Building.
Man allegedly ‘spit packages of heroin and cocaine’ from his mouth while talking to SLCPD
A Salt Lake City Police Officer arrested a man for suspected drug dealing of multiple types of narcotics on Tuesday, Nov. 22, who was allegedly hiding drugs in his mouth while speaking to police.
ksl.com
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting horse during Utah County parade
SPANISH FORK — A Payson man accused of driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork and hitting a man and his horse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to prosecutors. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with reckless...
Saratoga Springs woman faces 9 criminal charges after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. She is currently facing a total of nine charges.
ksl.com
1 arrested after hidden cameras found in bathrooms at U. campus
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police are investigating after two cameras were found in bathrooms in the Student Life Center on campus. On Wednesday, "a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk. Staff called University Police, who took custody of the camera and searched restrooms throughout the building. A second camera was located in an all-gender bathroom on the basement level," John McDonald, director of the Eccles Student Life Center, said in an email to the campus community.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Hotel guest fails to pay bill, ends up in jail over financial cards, identity documents
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Saturday on 16 potential felony charges after she allegedly ran up an $800 hotel bill and was unable to pay, but had multiple financial cards and identity documents in names other than her own.
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
