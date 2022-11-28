ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Hendry County deputies wrangle bull and cow roaming free in the area

By Tyler Watkins
 4 days ago
Hendry County Sheriff's Office

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A bull and a cow were corralled by Hendry County deputies after being spotted roaming free in the area of 6465 County Road 78.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the cow is black and white with an orange fly tag in one ear and a silver metal tag in the other. According to the report, the bull has no markings or tags and is solid black.

According to HCSO, the bull and cow have not been claimed.

HCSO said if they aren’t claimed after three days, then they become HCSO’s property.

To claim ownership of the livestock, you can call HCSO at (863)674-5600.

