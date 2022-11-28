ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Burger and Bar to Begin Serving in Spring 2023

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago

A new bar and restaurant concept is being planned for Southwest Houston. Prime Burger and Bar is expected to open at 5621 Beechnut St., Ste. B in early spring of 2023.

Prime Burger and Bar owner Michael Meirovich told What Now Houston they plan to renovate the former Little Caesars and Cricket storefront to create one large space for the restaurant and bar. The city must approve the design plans before work can begin to remodel the space.

This will be Meirovich’s first restaurant. “I’m very excited. It’s been my dream,” Meirovich said. “It’s something that I always thought to do. I feel like I’m resolving a problem in this area.”

Meirovich plans to provide a nice dining experience for guests. “We’re bringing an amazing chef that is doing all of the beautiful dishes. We’re going to have barbecue. We’re going to have salads,” he said. Meirovich said Prime Burger and Bar will be kosher and halal.

It will also offer lunch specials and include a bar. “People can come and enjoy a nice evening, dinner, any kind of celebration—birthday, anniversary,” Meirovich said. “I’m very excited to grow in this area and do something really nice that people here are going to enjoy and appreciate.”



