Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
KCBD
One person injured in East Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an East Lubbock house fire Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. and arrived at the home near East 7th and Walnut four minutes later. Firefighters found one person inside the home, whom they were able to get out....
KCBD
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
fox34.com
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
KCBD
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
KCBD
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
KCBD
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
KCBD
LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
KFDA
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
KCBD
Man accused of knocking woman unconscious with belt
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is accused of threatening and assaulting a woman, causing her to be taken to the hospital. A grand jury indicted 34-year-old Michael Deshawn Homer on Tuesday for various assault charges. In July of 2021, police were called to The Landing at Pinewood Park...
KTRE
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was found with serious injuries and was taken...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen. The school board placed him on administrative leave but have not confirmed why he’s under investigation. Details here: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts...
Comments / 0