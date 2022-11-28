ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

One person injured in East Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an East Lubbock house fire Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. and arrived at the home near East 7th and Walnut four minutes later. Firefighters found one person inside the home, whom they were able to get out....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man accused of knocking woman unconscious with belt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is accused of threatening and assaulting a woman, causing her to be taken to the hospital. A grand jury indicted 34-year-old Michael Deshawn Homer on Tuesday for various assault charges. In July of 2021, police were called to The Landing at Pinewood Park...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTRE

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was found with serious injuries and was taken...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen. The school board placed him on administrative leave but have not confirmed why he’s under investigation. Details here: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts...
LUBBOCK, TX

