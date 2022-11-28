‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof

DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed.

Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department.

“My dream was to do 33 years as a police officer,” Holloway told News Center 7.

Even though his dream was cut short, he’s since had some bright spots, like when he got a phone call from Brad Hosler, the co-owner of DryTech Exteriors.

“The first time they called I ignored their phone call because I didn’t recognize the number,” Holloway said.

He picked up the second time, and now he’s glad he did.

Hosler and DryTech Exteriors have been helping Miami Valley veterans get new roofs for the last three years.

“Be able to lift a little portion of a burden off their chest is what we’re here to do,” Hosler said.

Out of more than 100 submissions, the DryTech team selected Holloway as one of those they had to help this year.

“It was awesome. You know, I was very humbled and surprised. Truly appreciative I got picked for this,” Holloway said.

It’s a job that would typically cost up to $30,000.

“It’s very humbling. There are no words for it,” Holloway said. “It’s nice that there are people out there that do appreciate what police officers do, what veterans are doing and show a little bit of appreciation.”

DryTech says they are going to have the roof finished Monday.

This isn’t the only Miami Valley veteran whose roof they’re going to be replacing. They have an Air Force veteran whose roof they’ll be replacing Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group