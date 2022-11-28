ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwNWh_0jQEXZLk00

DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed.

Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department.

“My dream was to do 33 years as a police officer,” Holloway told News Center 7.

Even though his dream was cut short, he’s since had some bright spots, like when he got a phone call from Brad Hosler, the co-owner of DryTech Exteriors.

“The first time they called I ignored their phone call because I didn’t recognize the number,” Holloway said.

He picked up the second time, and now he’s glad he did.

Hosler and DryTech Exteriors have been helping Miami Valley veterans get new roofs for the last three years.

“Be able to lift a little portion of a burden off their chest is what we’re here to do,” Hosler said.

Out of more than 100 submissions, the DryTech team selected Holloway as one of those they had to help this year.

“It was awesome. You know, I was very humbled and surprised. Truly appreciative I got picked for this,” Holloway said.

It’s a job that would typically cost up to $30,000.

“It’s very humbling. There are no words for it,” Holloway said. “It’s nice that there are people out there that do appreciate what police officers do, what veterans are doing and show a little bit of appreciation.”

DryTech says they are going to have the roof finished Monday.

This isn’t the only Miami Valley veteran whose roof they’re going to be replacing. They have an Air Force veteran whose roof they’ll be replacing Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Legal action after life-changing encounter with Dayton Police

A man who is non-verbal, deaf and battling cerebral palsy had a life-changing encounter with Dayton Police, which he called excruciating, and his CP symptoms worse. Now, he's taking legal action. Find out what actions the Dayton Police are taking since the incident, Tuesday at 10 pm on FOX 45.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft

On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them

A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area. Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects […]
HILLIARD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy