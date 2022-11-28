Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
GPS Insight partners with PLM to offer telematics fleet safety solutions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — GPS Insight, a provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual, a property and casualty insurance company serving the lumber and woodworking industries. The partnership is designed to provide vehicle and video telematics and fleet safety solutions to its policyholders at a significant discount, reducing claims by up to 30%.
lbmjournal.com
FastenMaster’s Cortex system named Home Depot innovation award winner
AGAWAM, Mass. — FastenMaster’s Cortex Hidden Fastening System has been named as one of the top three innovation award winners for 2022 by The Home Depot. Cortex is designed to be a fast and easy way to build a deck with fully hidden hardware and fasteners. The product comes with a proprietary drive bit designed to set the screw to the perfect depth every time in composite, cap-stock, and PVC decking boards.
lbmjournal.com
G Wood Pro expands Tantimber distribution through J. Gibson McIlvain Co.
NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the exclusive U.S. partner of Tantimber, a global manufacturer of ThermoWood — Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) — is expanding its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding J. Gibson McIlvain, hardwood and lumber experts and architectural millwork service provider. “We are very excited...
lbmjournal.com
Mortgage rates continue to decrease
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.49%. “Mortgage rates continued to drop this week as optimism grows around the prospect that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Even as rates decrease and house prices soften, economic uncertainty continues to limit homebuyer demand as we enter the last month of the year.”
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Nonresidential construction spending down in October
WASHINGTON — National nonresidential construction spending was down by 0.3% in October, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $898.4 billion for the month. Spending was down on a monthly...
lbmjournal.com
Westlake Royal acquires Palight Trimboard from Palram Americas
HOUSTON — Westlake Royal Building Products, a Westlake company, announced this week that it has completed the purchase of the Palight Trimboard business from Palram Americas, Inc. Based in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Palram is a manufacturer of extruded thermoplastic sheets, panel systems and finished products. The purchase was completed on Nov. 30, 2022.
Comments / 0