AGAWAM, Mass. — FastenMaster’s Cortex Hidden Fastening System has been named as one of the top three innovation award winners for 2022 by The Home Depot. Cortex is designed to be a fast and easy way to build a deck with fully hidden hardware and fasteners. The product comes with a proprietary drive bit designed to set the screw to the perfect depth every time in composite, cap-stock, and PVC decking boards.

2 DAYS AGO