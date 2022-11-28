Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwi.life
The Allure Modern Elegance: an integral part of the community both then and now
You may know the Allure Modern Elegance as the beautiful, 1920s-style wedding venue nestled in the heart of La Porte, but what you might not know is that behind the gorgeous brick walls, shimmering tile, and grand staircases lies an even more beautiful history. The Allure and some of the...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chilly season at East Chicago Central
In honor of American Education Week, East Chicago Central High School did a “Hats Off to College and Career Awareness” day. Students and staff were able to wear college gear and jeans. Students had the opportunity to write an essay to shadow the principal, dean, attendance officer, or...
nwi.life
Hannah’s Hope & St. Teresa of Avila donate accessible sleds to Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink
This winter, Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink is more accessible than ever before thanks to a generous donation from Hannah’s Hope and St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center in Valparaiso. Together, the organizations gifted two special adaptive sleds which will allow those with movement impairments to enjoy the ice with their family, friends, and community.
nwi.life
Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos
We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
nwi.life
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
nwi.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
Comments / 0