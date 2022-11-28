Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event
Howling winds, bitter cold, and…is that a train whistle? All aboard: the Winter Express returns to Apex Legends! Three squads board the World’s Edge train, but only one will emerge victorious. Will it be yours? Collect 24 limited-time cosmetics and pay tribute to the deadliest winter Legends. Unlock them all before the event ends and you’ll automatically receive Wraith’s new Prestige skin, the “Apex Voidshifter”!
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
Introducing Genius Invokation TCG, the card game that's been taking Teyvat by storm! But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's time to head to The Cat's Tail, and listen to what Diona has to say. Check out this new mode in Genshin Impact.
Gamespot
Free Sonic Frontiers DLC Will Add New Characters, A Photo Mode, And More In 2023
Plenty of DLC is on the way for Sonic Frontiers in the future, as Sega has unveiled its roadmap for the game that will see it expand in 2023 with free updates. While there are no concrete release dates for the DLC waves and their contents are subject to change, fans can look forward to the open-zone platformer being more fleshed out throughout next year.
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Expansion Has Players Battling "Shardfaces" In A Wild World
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the upcoming Far Cry 6 expansion, Lost Between Worlds, which launches next week across console and PC. Lost Between Worlds takes place in a "fractured" version of the game's setting, Yara, and it continues Dani Rojas' story. The Far Cry series is known for being over-the-top, and it looks like Lost Between Worlds will continue this trend.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
otakuusamagazine.com
Farming Life in Another World Anime Shares More Details in First Promo
Kinosuke Naito’s Farming Life in Another World light novel series has an anime adaptation on the way, and the first trailer has arrived to preview the work in progress. The series is set to premiere on January 6, and other details have been divulged along with the start date, including more staff and the first cast members.
Gamespot
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Trailer
Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam® on December 13th 2022.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Drops To $28, Best Price Ever
If you missed out on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' excellent Black Friday deal, you're actually in luck. The action game is available at Amazon for $28 right now. It's a surprising deal because the best Black Friday price was $30. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so snag it while you can.
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits New Player Peak -- Christmas Update Adds More Content
Red Dead Redemption 2 has broken its record of concurrent players three years after its PC release. In addition to a wave of new players, Rockstar will have new rewards, seasonal outfits, and more for a limited time. Thanks to SteamDB data, as discovered by Eurogamer, we know that on...
Gamespot
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December | GameSpot News
I hope you didn’t pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PlayStation in any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, as the game will be a part of December’s PlayStation Plus offering. Dealabs user billbil-kun reports that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will reportedly be made available for free...
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries has announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Netflix Releases That '70s Show Sequel Series Teaser Trailer
Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for That '90s Show, an upcoming sequel period teen sitcom featuring characters from That '70s Show. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023. A synopsis reads: "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her...
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Will Receive New Catch-Up Mechanics To Prevent Players From Being Left Behind
Diablo Immortal will introduce changes to make it far easier for players that are falling behind their server's Paragon level to catch up, developer Blizzard has announced. In a Q&A blog post, Blizzard outlined some of the changes players can expect to see in the free-to-play mobile game in the coming weeks and months. Some of those changes will be to help players catch up who may have taken time away from the game and fallen behind.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas Brings Primal Legendaries To The Strip In February
What happens in Vegas, just this once, doesn't have to stay in Vegas, as Niantic has announced Las Vegas will be the host for the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in-person event early next year. The Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event will take place February 18-19 from 10...
