The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.

4 HOURS AGO