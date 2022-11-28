ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fox 19

Chase remains questionable for showdown with Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase’s availability for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship game rematch remains unknown. The young star is listed as questionable going into the showdown with Kansas City Chiefs, according to the Bengals injury report. A good sign that Chase could be on the field...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ja’Marr Chase feels ‘good,’ preparing to play against Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase says he feels good and is preparing to play against the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase told the media Wednesday he has been recovering from a hairline hip fracture. The injury, which he suffered in Cincinnati’s win against...
CINCINNATI, OH
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins likely to face 49ers, Nick Bosa without tackles Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins appear likely to be without either of their starting offensive tackles Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers and the third-leading sack artist in the NFL. Right tackle Austin Jackson has an ankle injury and, as expected, he’s out. But when the Dolphins released their injury report Friday, they listed left tackle Terron Armstead as doubtful because of a pectoral strain suffered last week against Houston. Coach Mike McDaniel had hoped he’d...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH

