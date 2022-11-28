MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins appear likely to be without either of their starting offensive tackles Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers and the third-leading sack artist in the NFL. Right tackle Austin Jackson has an ankle injury and, as expected, he’s out. But when the Dolphins released their injury report Friday, they listed left tackle Terron Armstead as doubtful because of a pectoral strain suffered last week against Houston. Coach Mike McDaniel had hoped he’d...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO