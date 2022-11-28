When we ponder the institution that is the royal family, it's easy to think of a structured system — spanning hundreds of years and countless subjects — rather than an intricate, familial bond. While we all know that King Charles III is the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, it seems as though he spent more of his time waiting to be king — and serving on behalf of the crown — than he did being the doting son of a loving mother. Further still, such a royal like Prince Harry — who decided to put family first and leave the duties of being a senior royal behind — has been the subject of much public ire due to his seemingly controversial choice. Any royal watcher and fan of the family can easily tell you who is related to who in what capacity, who is in line to the throne, and who is the child of which royal, but examining the structure and royal relation to one another aside, do the royals behave like a family?

1 DAY AGO