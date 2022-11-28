Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
West Brook student posts bond on robbery charge linked to restroom attack
BEAUMONT — KFDM News has learned a 16-year-old is free after posting bond on a robbery charge linked to the West Brook High School restroom attack. Jordon Jermaine Savoy was released Thursday from the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on $50,000 bond. Judge Randy Shelton set the bond earlier...
Goose Creek CISD teacher made district aware of student abuse investigation before 1st day on job
When ABC13 first reported on the case, parents wondered how Goose Creek Consolidated ISD hired someone who was eventually put in handcuffs for previous deplorable allegations.
KFDM-TV
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
wtaw.com
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
thevidorian.com
Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
KFDM-TV
Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case
BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News...
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
KFDM-TV
Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
fox4beaumont.com
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
KFDM-TV
Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries
BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show | Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Beaumont Civic Center's Christmas event, Main Street Market, to find out more about the gifts and toys available. The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market. Listen to live entertainment and expect a visit from someone special.
KFDM-TV
Man arrested and victim critically injured in stabbing at industrial construction site
MONT BELVIEU — A suspect is jailed following a stabbing at a Chambers County industrial construction site that left a man critically injured. Mont Belvieu Police and EMS responded at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 30 to a reported disturbance with a knife and possible stabbing at an industrial construction site in the 10900 block of Fitzgerald near FM 1942.
KFDM-TV
You can be a Holiday Hero and help Beaumont Animal Care increase pet adoptions
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care wants to make you one of its Holiday Heroes. The annual program begins Friday, December 2. The goal is to get the public spread the word about the importance of cat and dog adoptions during the holiday season. "The holidays can be a busy,...
KFDM-TV
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Comments / 0