Jefferson County, TX

thevidorian.com

Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case

BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)

Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries

BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show | Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Beaumont Civic Center's Christmas event, Main Street Market, to find out more about the gifts and toys available. The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market. Listen to live entertainment and expect a visit from someone special.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man arrested and victim critically injured in stabbing at industrial construction site

MONT BELVIEU — A suspect is jailed following a stabbing at a Chambers County industrial construction site that left a man critically injured. Mont Belvieu Police and EMS responded at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 30 to a reported disturbance with a knife and possible stabbing at an industrial construction site in the 10900 block of Fitzgerald near FM 1942.
MONT BELVIEU, TX
KFDM-TV

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

