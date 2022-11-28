Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin ‘happy and at peace’ in new downsized North Carolina life
Kate Gosselin has drastically changed her life after moving from a nearly 24-acre, 7,300 square-foot home in Pennsylvania to a .88-acre, 3,560 square-feet modest house in North Carolina. An insider told The Post, the “Kate Plus 8” alum “is very happy and at peace” in her new downsized lifestyle, adding that at the moment she has no plans to return to reality television. The news comes after her estranged son, Collin, recently addressed his lack of relationship with his mom, which he says started even before he was institutionalized for behavioral issues in early 2018. “Even before [being] there, I...
toofab.com
Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands with Siblings Who Live with Mom Kate Gosselin
The teen got choked up sending a message to his brothers and sisters. Collin Gosselin went from being close with all seven of his siblings to speaking with only one of them, he reveals in a new interview. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star opened up about his...
‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
Collin Gosselin says he doesn’t have relationship with mom Kate: ‘It’s unfortunate’
Kate Gosselin’s estranged son, Collin, addressed his nonexistent relationship with his mom for the first time. The 18-year-old alleged in a new interview that his bond with the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum broke down after he was sent to an institution for behavioral issues in 2016. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday, blaming the distance on “TV and what being in the public eye does to a family.” The teen, who starred on his parents’ reality series...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Robyn Brown's Brother Died By Suicide At 22, 'Sister Wives' Star's Late Sibling Paul Left A Note For Loved Ones: Report
Robyn Brown's brother Paul Sullivan Jr. reportedly took his own life at age 22. The Utah police report exclusively obtained by a news outlet revealed that the Sister Wives star's brother — who is the son of her late stepfather, Paul Sullivan Sr., and her mother, Allison — was found dead in his home on April 4, 2017.It was Paul's girlfriend who reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment and immediately phoned authorities, but it was too late, as an officer confirmed he was deceased upon arrival.'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN QUESTIONS THE TIMELINE OF CHRISTINE & KODY'S RELATIONSHIP...
A TikToker who made a joke about being 'too pretty' to work said she's been subjected to bullying and mockery from viewers who took her seriously
Welcher said she was "obviously" joking in the TikTok video, but became subject to online bullying for her comment.
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay
Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Popculture
Collin Gosselin's Dad Jon Has 3-Word Response to His 'Entertainment Tonight' Interview
Jon Gosselin shared some words of encouragement for his son Colin Gosselin, who spoke out about his family in a wide-ranging new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Colin, 18, broke his silence about his experience in an institution and his difficult relationship with his mother, Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Collin also revealed that he survived a car crash and shared a message to the siblings he has not seen in years.
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Comments / 0