Related
New York Post

Kate Gosselin ‘happy and at peace’ in new downsized North Carolina life

Kate Gosselin has drastically changed her life after moving from a nearly 24-acre, 7,300 square-foot home in Pennsylvania to a .88-acre, 3,560 square-feet modest house in North Carolina. An insider told The Post, the “Kate Plus 8” alum “is very happy and at peace” in her new downsized lifestyle, adding that at the moment she has no plans to return to reality television. The news comes after her estranged son, Collin, recently addressed his lack of relationship with his mom, which he says started even before he was institutionalized for behavioral issues in early 2018. “Even before [being] there, I...
Page Six

Collin Gosselin says he doesn’t have relationship with mom Kate: ‘It’s unfortunate’

Kate Gosselin’s estranged son, Collin, addressed his nonexistent relationship with his mom for the first time. The 18-year-old alleged in a new interview that his bond with the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum broke down after he was sent to an institution for behavioral issues in 2016. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday, blaming the distance on “TV and what being in the public eye does to a family.” The teen, who starred on his parents’ reality series...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
OK! Magazine

Robyn Brown's Brother Died By Suicide At 22, 'Sister Wives' Star's Late Sibling Paul Left A Note For Loved Ones: Report

Robyn Brown's brother Paul Sullivan Jr. reportedly took his own life at age 22. The Utah police report exclusively obtained by a news outlet revealed that the Sister Wives star's brother — who is the son of her late stepfather, Paul Sullivan Sr., and her mother, Allison — was found dead in his home on April 4, 2017.It was Paul's girlfriend who reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment and immediately phoned authorities, but it was too late, as an officer confirmed he was deceased upon arrival.'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN QUESTIONS THE TIMELINE OF CHRISTINE & KODY'S RELATIONSHIP...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Women's Health

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce

Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
DoYouRemember?

Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay

Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Popculture

Collin Gosselin's Dad Jon Has 3-Word Response to His 'Entertainment Tonight' Interview

Jon Gosselin shared some words of encouragement for his son Colin Gosselin, who spoke out about his family in a wide-ranging new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Colin, 18, broke his silence about his experience in an institution and his difficult relationship with his mother, Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Collin also revealed that he survived a car crash and shared a message to the siblings he has not seen in years.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...

