DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our severe weather threat has come to an end here in the Wiregrass! Light to moderate rain with a few rumbles of thunder will continue pushing through on the back side of our line through mid-morning before we dry out post-front for the rest of the day. We’ll take one more trip up to the low 70s this afternoon prior to our next shot of cool air filtering in from the north.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO