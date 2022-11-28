ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Possible tornado damages Geneva County home

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— A Slocomb home sustained heavy damage in the early morning after a possible tornado came through the town. Katie Herrington, one of the homeowners says she got the message from the ema that they were under a tornado watch around 4:00 a.m. but she didn’t think much of it at the time.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Warrants issued for Geneva Co. residents after Florida cattle gate theft, HCSO

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford were named the prime suspects. The crime occurred near Roping Road in Holmes County.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike

The Charles Henderson football team is just over a day away from playing to win their first State Championship in 42 years. Dothan Prep hosts first "Wellness Wednesday" Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended. Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Lightning strike causes house fire in Dothan, DFD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva’s Christmas in the Park opens Friday night

Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)— At 5:30 Friday night, the “City of Two Rivers” will hold its annual Christmas parade along. Commerce Street in the downtown district. The parade will turn onto East Town Avenue and end at Robert Fowler Park. At that time,. “Christmas in the Park” will...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark City delaying school due to weather

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)– Ozark City Schools have been delayed for one hour today due to the severe weather moving through the area. Most Wiregrass counties are under severe tornado and thunderstorm watches. Stay with WDHN for updates.
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for December 2, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be considerably warmer than yesterday as highs top out near the 70-degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. Once again, you’ll be...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wdhn.com

Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Big warming trend ahead!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be cool, but not cold as temperatures drop into the low 40s. A few spots could drop into the upper 30s, but they won’t stay there for long. Friday looks great with a little more cloud cover than today and a lot...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wdhn.com

Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Much calmer weather in the days ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our severe weather threat has come to an end here in the Wiregrass! Light to moderate rain with a few rumbles of thunder will continue pushing through on the back side of our line through mid-morning before we dry out post-front for the rest of the day. We’ll take one more trip up to the low 70s this afternoon prior to our next shot of cool air filtering in from the north.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Brief cooldown today, then we warm back up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be much cooler as most locations only make it to around the 60 degree mark for highs. Mainly sunny skies will prevail. We’ll start warming back up on Friday as we rise from the low 40s into the mid and possibly upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Weather postpones Enterprise Christmas Parade

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Christmas Parade is being postponed until Thursday. The parade has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. due to possible inclement weather and associated safety risks on Tuesday. A storm system is moving into the Wiregrass area. Wednesday, the area will...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy