wdhn.com
Possible tornado damages Geneva County home
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— A Slocomb home sustained heavy damage in the early morning after a possible tornado came through the town. Katie Herrington, one of the homeowners says she got the message from the ema that they were under a tornado watch around 4:00 a.m. but she didn’t think much of it at the time.
Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
wdhn.com
Warrants issued for Geneva Co. residents after Florida cattle gate theft, HCSO
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford were named the prime suspects. The crime occurred near Roping Road in Holmes County.
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
The Charles Henderson football team is just over a day away from playing to win their first State Championship in 42 years. Dothan Prep hosts first "Wellness Wednesday" Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended. Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in...
wdhn.com
Lightning strike causes house fire in Dothan, DFD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries...
wdhn.com
Geneva’s Christmas in the Park opens Friday night
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)— At 5:30 Friday night, the “City of Two Rivers” will hold its annual Christmas parade along. Commerce Street in the downtown district. The parade will turn onto East Town Avenue and end at Robert Fowler Park. At that time,. “Christmas in the Park” will...
wdhn.com
Ozark City delaying school due to weather
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)– Ozark City Schools have been delayed for one hour today due to the severe weather moving through the area. Most Wiregrass counties are under severe tornado and thunderstorm watches. Stay with WDHN for updates.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 2, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be considerably warmer than yesterday as highs top out near the 70-degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. Once again, you’ll be...
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
wdhn.com
Big warming trend ahead!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be cool, but not cold as temperatures drop into the low 40s. A few spots could drop into the upper 30s, but they won’t stay there for long. Friday looks great with a little more cloud cover than today and a lot...
WALB 10
2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wdhn.com
Much calmer weather in the days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our severe weather threat has come to an end here in the Wiregrass! Light to moderate rain with a few rumbles of thunder will continue pushing through on the back side of our line through mid-morning before we dry out post-front for the rest of the day. We’ll take one more trip up to the low 70s this afternoon prior to our next shot of cool air filtering in from the north.
wdhn.com
Brief cooldown today, then we warm back up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be much cooler as most locations only make it to around the 60 degree mark for highs. Mainly sunny skies will prevail. We’ll start warming back up on Friday as we rise from the low 40s into the mid and possibly upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies.
wdhn.com
Weather postpones Enterprise Christmas Parade
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Christmas Parade is being postponed until Thursday. The parade has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. due to possible inclement weather and associated safety risks on Tuesday. A storm system is moving into the Wiregrass area. Wednesday, the area will...
