President Joe Biden has appeared to condemne recent remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after his latest antisemitic screed and praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis.“Instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” the president shared on the office’s Twitter account. “Silence is complicity.”Elon Musk suspended the rapper from the platform after Ye shared an image of a swastika within the Star of David. He shared the offensive image on Thursday night just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist...

18 MINUTES AGO