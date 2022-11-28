Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Companies That Recently Unveiled Fresh Repurchase Programs
V - Free Report) , Walmart (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Walmart. Walmart’s product offerings include almost everything from grocery to cosmetics, electronics to...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Zacks.com
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance. Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics...
Zacks.com
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
Zacks.com
Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November
Wall Street registered the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, driven by signs of cooling consumer prices and hopes of a less-hawkish Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.4%. While there have been...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
FBHS - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in cash or...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: CONSOL Energy, Inc. (CEIX)
The Zacks Coal Industry has been scorching hot in 2022, up more than a triple-digit 110% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Further, the Industry is currently ranked in the top 14% of all Zacks Industries (36 out of 250). Studies have shown that 50% of a stock's price...
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Zacks.com
ReneSola (SOL) Q3 Revenues Beat Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y
SOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 4 cents per share. The figure improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a cent. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings was pegged at a penny. Revenues. ReneSola’s third-quarter adjusted net revenues of...
Comments / 0