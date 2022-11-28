Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey Applauds David Beckham Singing 'All I Want For Christmas': 'My New Fave Rendition'
Mariah Carey gave her thumbs up to a stealthy shot video of the former soccer pro singing along to her Christmas classic, filmed by his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham Mariah Carey is a fan of David Beckham's singing! The iconic singer gave her thumbs up to a home movie of the former soccer pro singing along to her festive classic "All I Want For Christmas is You" Thursday. "My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄" Carey, 52, posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram after she uploaded a...
Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham Honored by PETA for Animal Activism
The three stars each made very public moves to protect animals in 2022, the organization shared The year-end accolades continue to roll in for Harry Styles. The singer, 28, is among the three winners of PETA's 2022 Libby Awards, celebrating animal liberation among individuals, brands and products. Styles earned his honor, "Best Viral Moment for Animals," after refusing a chicken nugget tossed onto the stage during one of his concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden and announcing to his fans that he doesn't eat meat. Additionally,...
Meeting the Parents! Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Hit It Off' with His Mom at Thanksgiving
“Lou got my mom to tell her one-too-many stories about my childhood,” Oppenheim told PEOPLE Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk is meeting the parents! On November 24, the Selling Sunset star, 45, introduced the model, 25, to his mom for the first time at Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner was held at the Oppenheim Group office and included some of Jason's loved ones, like his twin brother Brett, his Selling Sunset costar (and ex) Mary Fitzgerald, and his mom and dad. "Lou has met my dad before, but she...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Her People of the Year Cover: 'What a Way to End the Year!'
Jennifer Hudson joins Mila Kunis, Matthew McConaughey and Quinta Brunson as PEOPLE's People of the Year Jennifer Hudson is basking in the glory of being named one of PEOPLE's People of the Year! The singer, actress and producer celebrated her new PEOPLE cover on her self-titled syndicated talk show on Wednesday, starting with a thank you to her audience for their support. "I've been so fortunate this year with having a talk show, having this journey with you guys," she said. "Thank you so much for sharing your stories, for sharing your time,...
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Princess Kate wears Princess Diana's earrings during Boston trip
Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Princess Diana by wearing a pair of her earrings to kick off her Boston visit.
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
Kanye West Is Giving Kim Kardashian Next-Door Home in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce terms Tuesday after Kardashian filed in February 2021 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will still be neighbors after their divorce. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that in the settlement, Kardashian, 42, will receive four homes in Hidden Hills, California, one of which is next door to an estate that West, 45, was awarded in the split. The Kardashians star will also get a home in Riverside, California, as well as three in Idaho, and one in Malibu, California. RELATED: Kim Kardashian...
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
Property records indicate the GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in September and entered into contract on November 18 Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue quietly sold their New York City home shortly before her relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes became public. Property records show that the GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood in September 2022 and the property entered into contract on November 18. Two weeks later, It was revealed that Robach has been in...
Country Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After His Wedding to Wife Brenda
The emerging star raved about his engagement in January and was set to end the year on tour Country music singer Jake Flint has died. He was 37. The Oklahoma native was an up-and-coming artist with various studio albums and singles like "What's Your Name?" and "Long Road Back Home." He first found a love for country music after his dad was diagnosed with ALS and asked his friends to teach his son to play the guitar to remedy his inability to play sports with his son. His publicist, Clif Doyal, told The...
GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams as Source Notes 'Mutual Affection' and Romance 'Rumors'
The Good Morning America co-anchors, who are both married, have spoken in depth about their close friendship off screen It seems like Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' on-screen chemistry has developed into an intimate, off-camera relationship for the co-anchors. The journalists have both shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday — just hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. According to the Daily Mail, who first published...
Will Smith Attends Emancipation Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles as they supported Will Smith at the premiere of his latest film Will Smith had his loved ones by his side at the Emancipation premiere. On Wednesday, Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy in March. The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles. Will wore a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey's look. The 30-year-old, whom...
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
"I've been out there," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of her dating life Amanda Kloots is slowly but surely looking for love again after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19. "I've definitely gone on lots of dates and all wonderful, nice people, but just nobody that has stuck around," the Fit For Christmas star and co-writer, 40, exclusively shares with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home. "I've been out there," she adds. "I haven't gone on any dates in awhile. I'm just wanting a really good person in my life." Kloots and...
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Went Commando During Recent Dinner with King Charles
On Tuesday's episode of What What Happens Live, The Today with Hoda and Jenna host also told Andy Cohen her 'parents were not thrilled' that everyone knows she doesn't wear underwear Jenna Bush Hager is doubling down on her commitment to going commando. The Today with Hoda and Jenna host, along with cohost Hoda Kotb, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night and told host Andy Cohen exactly what her family's reaction was to a recent revelation that she doesn't wear underwear. "I'm sure my...
People
360K+
Followers
60K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1