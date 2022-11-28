ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective

ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, the argument happened back on Sept. 8 and involved four possible suspects. Updated: 6 minutes ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Shooting on Calvert Street ruled murder-suicide by police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The shooting in the 2800 block of W. Calvert St. on Saturday has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Debbie Lechtanski, 60, and 62-year-old Robert...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting Thursday night that evolved into a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Bomb squad called during heroin, cocaine and firearms bust in South Bend

Three people were arrested and police confiscated several firearms, as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana in a drug bust aided by the South Bend Police bomb squad. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff

A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

