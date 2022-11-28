Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
WWMTCw
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
Indiana dad gets 70 years for torturing and beating 4-year-old son to death over potty training
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating and torturing his 4-year-old son to death in 2021, which was reportedly due to potty training issues. Court records show Alan Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, after pleading guilty in September to...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WNDU
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor's Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, the argument happened back on Sept. 8 and involved four possible suspects.
abc57.com
Shooting on Calvert Street ruled murder-suicide by police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The shooting in the 2800 block of W. Calvert St. on Saturday has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Debbie Lechtanski, 60, and 62-year-old Robert...
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
abc57.com
Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
abc57.com
Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office receives sever inquiries in reference to deputy incident investigation
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received several inquiries in reference to an. investigation involving an incident with one of our deputies, Detective Joshua Whitehead and Elkhart City Chief Seymore. The following release is in response to those inquiries. Statement from Sheriff Jeff Siegel:. “On the evening of September...
WNDU
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting Thursday night that evolved into a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on the...
WNDU
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken into custody after police found numerous firearms and a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant in South Bend on Wednesday. The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed the search warrant at a home in the 1900...
95.3 MNC
Bomb squad called during heroin, cocaine and firearms bust in South Bend
Three people were arrested and police confiscated several firearms, as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana in a drug bust aided by the South Bend Police bomb squad. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area.
WNDU
2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor. Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking...
WNDU
LaPorte Co. man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders. A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
