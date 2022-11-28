Read full article on original website
Related
Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair
Good morning, affair! Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, Page Six has confirmed. A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But...
Royal news – live: William meets Joe Biden as Palace insiders nickname Meghan and Harry ‘The Kardashians’
Prince William has met with US president Joe Biden in Boston in the latest public event on his and Kate’s first American tour since 2014.The Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday, while William met with US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy.Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.The Times report that “royal insiders” believe that...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Kanye West news – live: Biden says ‘silence is complicity’ as Elon Musk suspends rapper for posting swastika
President Joe Biden has appeared to condemne recent remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after his latest antisemitic screed and praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis.“Instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” the president shared on the office’s Twitter account. “Silence is complicity.”Elon Musk suspended the rapper from the platform after Ye shared an image of a swastika within the Star of David. He shared the offensive image on Thursday night just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist...
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
Comments / 0