FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Yankees’ World Series champion reveals chilling details about suicide attempt
Jason Grimsley has opened up about an extremely difficult point in his life in his new book, “Cross Stitched: One Man’s Journey from Ruin to Restoration.”. In the book, he details a particular rock bottom moment on August 21, 2015 when he tried to take his own life.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
MLB Insider: Yankees' New Offer to Aaron Judge Would Be Record-Setting Contract
The Yankees are willing to increase their offer if the Giants (or another suitor) push the market, according to this MLB insider
Yardbarker
Astros Owner Gives Update On GM Search
The Houston Astros are currently searching for a new general manager after the shocking dismissal of James Click. Click had taken over GM duties after Jeff Luhnow was fired and suspended in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. After the conclusion of the World Series, Click had been offered...
Bagwell's influence in Astros front office grows
Jeff Bagwell’s voice has grown louder within the Astros front office over the last year, and while his title remains Community Outreach Executive, Bagwell held court with reporters for 15 minutes after Jose Abreu’s press conference on Tuesday morning
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago Cubs Interested in Free Agent Catcher that isn't Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs are showing interest in free agent catcher Christian Vazquez, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports. Vazquez last played for the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox in 2022. The Astros have been linked to Cubs free agent Willson Contreras.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
theScore
Report: Astros in discussions with Contreras
Fresh off the signing of Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now trying to lure another powerful right-handed bat away from Chicago. Houston is engaged in discussions with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and will meet with him at the upcoming winter meetings, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Click2Houston.com
‘I started to question myself’: Astros fan receives World Series Champions T-shirt with Phillies logo
HOUSTON – A woman who’s a Houston Astros fan received what she said is a ‘disappointing’ order. Vanessa Ortiz, of Spring, ordered a World Series Champions shirt for her daughter from Fanatics. But, when it came to her home after two weeks of waiting, Ortiz told...
MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent
A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Bagwell Has Zero Interest in Becoming Next Astros GM
Speaking with the media Tuesday, former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell has no desire to become the next general manager of the franchise.
