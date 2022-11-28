Read full article on original website
Related
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact
For Madisyn Baldwin's mom, each hurdle they make it over is a victory, yet a gut-wrenching reminder, that the journey is far from over. But, there are life lessons that bring her family comfort.
Tv20detroit.com
Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Detroit News
He faced Oxford High killer. Now his whole family is trying to heal
Keegan Gregory knew he needed to be strong, even if flashbacks of the Oxford High School shooting have stopped him cold during the day and forced him from his bed at night to pace the house. In the months following the tragedy he witnessed with his own eyes, the 16-year-old...
Tv20detroit.com
Groundbreaking for Hana's Garden, memorial for Oxford shooting victims, set for spring 2023
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction plans have been announced for a garden in honor of Hana St. Juliana and her fellow classmates killed in the shooting at Oxford High School last year. Her family announced plans to break ground on Hana’s Garden in spring 2023. The space will honor...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Oxford Leader
A letter to Oxford
As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
Ex-board members: Ethan Crumbley should've been sent home — but Oxford H.S. ignored policy
The morning Ethan Crumbley drew a picture of a gun and blood on his math homework sheet, and scrawled the words "The thoughts won't stop, help me," he should have been sent home under the Oxford school district's own threat assessment policy — only it was never used and no one was ever trained for it, two whistleblowers allege. Instead, they say, school officials caved to Ethans' parents' demands that their son be returned to class that...
Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle
The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply.
Oxford Leader
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
healthylivingmichigan.com
Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms
Pure Pastures, an organic meat and grocery store specializing in Michigan grass-fed pastured meats with locations in Plymouth and Dearborn, has a special offer this Christmas season: Give A Gift and Get 10 Percent Off. A Pure Pastures gift certificate is the perfect gift for a loved one, and the gifters get 10 percent off purchases when they buy a gift certificate ($500 limit each) through Christmas Day. They also sell pasture-raised, grass-fed meat from family farms in Michigan and carry a full line of organic groceries, eggs, dairy, honey and more.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
To end the week, we revisited a segment with MLive’s Garret Ellison about a nickel mine in Marquette that is helping put Michigan ahead in electric vehicle production. Then we hear about a documentary film which takes a deep dive into the Boblo boats, relics of when Detroit was a capital of industry and Bois Blanc Island was an amusement park.
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting
Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Eater
Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire
Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen. Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.
fox2detroit.com
Holiday markets, parades, Winterfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get your Christmas shopping done, take the family to a parade, or see magnificent light displays around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Belleville Winterfest. Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Downtown Belleville. The weekend...
Comments / 2