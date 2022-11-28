ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Detroit News

He faced Oxford High killer. Now his whole family is trying to heal

Keegan Gregory knew he needed to be strong, even if flashbacks of the Oxford High School shooting have stopped him cold during the day and forced him from his bed at night to pace the house. In the months following the tragedy he witnessed with his own eyes, the 16-year-old...
Oxford Leader

A letter to Oxford

As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-board members: Ethan Crumbley should've been sent home — but Oxford H.S. ignored policy

The morning Ethan Crumbley drew a picture of a gun and blood on his math homework sheet, and scrawled the words "The thoughts won't stop, help me," he should have been sent home under the Oxford school district's own threat assessment policy — only it was never used and no one was ever trained for it, two whistleblowers allege. Instead, they say, school officials caved to Ethans' parents' demands that their son be returned to class that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford Leader

New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
healthylivingmichigan.com

Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms

michiganradio.org

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

To end the week, we revisited a segment with MLive’s Garret Ellison about a nickel mine in Marquette that is helping put Michigan ahead in electric vehicle production. Then we hear about a documentary film which takes a deep dive into the Boblo boats, relics of when Detroit was a capital of industry and Bois Blanc Island was an amusement park.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting

Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire

Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen. Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.
MICHIGAN STATE

